The Best Fitness Tracker Watches to Help You Reach Your Goals

Best Overall Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Charge 4

Got a lot of stress in your life? Then check it at the gym door with the Fitbit Charge 4. It's high on value and low on complications, making it the best overall fitness tracker. This tiny goal setter features built-in GPS and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. In testing, Garage Gym Reviews experts rated the Charge 4 high in both comfort and ease of use. They concluded that beginners to experienced athletes could benefit from its advanced tracking capabilities. (Related: 3 Expert Techniques to Stop Stress Before It Gets Out of Control)

In true Fitbit fashion, the Charge 4 sends reminders to move when you've been inactive for a while (hello, desk jobs and HBO binges). In addition to automatic exercise recognition and all-day activity tracking, the small-but-mighty device tracks a few advanced metrics most other fitness watches don't: advanced sleep analytics, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and physiological signs of stress.

However, Garage Gym Reviews reminds potential buyers that Fitbit reserves these special features for premium members; you'll get a free three-month membership upon purchase but will need to pay $9.99/month to keep the service after your trial.

Score: 4.4/5

Key Metrics: Heart rate, sleep stages, calories burned, steps taken, HRV, SpO2

Workout Modes: 20

Battery Life: Up to seven days