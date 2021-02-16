If you're looking for a reliable heart rate monitor that won't break the bank, the Polar H9 could be your best bet. With over 1,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, the new cost-effective alternative to the Polar H10 offers equally accurate readings without all the bells and whistles. In terms of features, the only major difference between the two models is that the H9 doesn't have any onboard memory, so it's best to pair it with a device like your phone, fitness tracker, or Peloton (via the ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity) if you want to store data from your previous training sessions or see your real-time results on a screen during your workout. If you plan to exercise without your phone or Peloton, you'll be able to upload your stats directly to the app of your choice after your workout. Polar has its own apps (Polar Flow and Polar Beat) but you can use third-party apps, too. The H9 uses what Polar calls a "soft strap," made from stretchy and lightweight fabric, which reviewers note is "super comfortable." Plus, it's waterproof up to 98 feet, so it will hold up to both swims and sweaty workouts. (Peep these waterproof headphones, too.)