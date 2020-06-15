8 Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers to Take Anywhere

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you haven't already invested in a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you're seriously missing out. These little babies are great for sticking in your beach bag, toting to the pool, taking on a boat, and even clipping onto your backpack for a drizzly hike. They help to keep you rocking on-the-go through any adventure.

The best part? There are tons of waterproof Bluetooth speaker options out there—in various sizes and at different price points—that will cater to your lifestyle and needs. If you're wanting to jam out on your outdoor patio, you might want to consider a larger, more durable waterproof speaker with a bit more bass; however, if you're just looking for something that can back you up while singing in the shower, there are also more compact options that still pack a great-sounding punch.

Summer is an ideal time to pull the trigger on a waterproof speaker since you're most likely spending more time outdoors (hey, they're perfect for picnics in the park, bike rides, kayaking, and more), a waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a year-round tech staple (great for ski trips and camping, too) that can hold up in the wettest conditions—whether it's a dash of rain or snow or a splash from the pool. (Also check out these waterproof headphones for rainy and sweaty runs.)

Here, the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, according to enthusiastic customer reviews.

Best Small Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Overall: Bose SoundLink Micro

Even though this little speaker is about the size of your palm, it still boasts incredible sound. Plus, it lasts for up to six hours of play time—a great option if you'll be using it at the pool or beach and won't have access to a charging outlet. It has a super durable rubber exterior as well as a little strap that makes it easy to attach to your bike handlebars or showerhead. With more than 12,000 reviews, Amazon customers have awarded it an impressive 4.8-star rating, so you know it has to be good.

"This has huge bass, especially for a Bose product. I was totally blown away when I turned this little bad boy up. I love that it is waterproof and it definitely feels rugged. I will not be hesitant to take this biking or out in the woods and I am already turning this on when I wake up in the morning and just bringing into the shower so I don't have to stop listening to my audiobook or music," said a customer.

Best Budget-Friendly Small Speaker: JLab Audio Crasher Mini

This speaker may come in pretty colors, but it's still sturdy and packs 10 hours of battery power. You can play music wirelessly from up to 30 feet away via Bluetooth. Also great: It comes in five different sizes—from micro and mini versions to full-size and XL.

One reviewer commented on how well it's stood up over the years: "I bought this a few years ago and it still plays as good as the first day, and still holds an amazing charge. A lot of sound comes out of this little speaker (I have the mini.) I keep it in my jeep so I can use Bluetooth to listen to my phone playlist, BUT more importantly, the calling functionality. People on the other end of the phone say I sound better through the mini's mic than through my phone's mic! What's really surprising is that in our frigid temps, leaving this in my mega-cold car 24/7 hasn't depleted the battery. I haven't charged my mini in over 6 weeks and it still has lots of life left until next charge. Impressive little device. You'll love it!"

Best Small Speaker for Pairing: Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker is small enough to fit in the cupholder in your car, but it still produces powerful bass notes, thanks to the monaural speaker that helps to enhance low-end tones. Other perks: the 16-hour battery life, waterproof casing, and the nifty detachable carrying strap that makes it convenient to clip on practically anything. Many buyers commented on how easy it is to wirelessly connect two of these speakers for the ultimate dance party or jam session. And you really can't beat the under-$40 price tag.

"These lil things are LOUD," noted a shopper. "When you pair them together, the sound is HUGE. FYI - you gotta hang them for them to work. That strap isn’t as optional as it looks. They’re too light for their power to use on a flat surface without them jumping around. They’re clearly designed to be hung with the strap. Hang them around head height. I’ve had many portable speakers and these are clearly the best so far."

Best Portable Option: Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker

Bring in some 360-degree immersive sound with this Bluetooth speaker. It has a booming bass, Bluetooth range of up to 66 feet, 20-hour play time, and is completely waterproof (it can even be submerged in 3-feet-deep water for up to 30 minutes). It also has a 4.6 rating on Amazon, and over 100 reviewers loved how portable it is.

"But what the Tribit brings to the table is great balanced sound with nice high, mids, and lows from a tiny package and great portability which the Sony SRSX55 and the Doss XL can't do since these are heavier options and are more functional as stationary/desktop models. So if you're looking for a great little speaker for travel that's also waterproof and sounds great, look no further than the Tribit X Boom. You won't be disappointed," said a buyer.

Best Floatable Waterproof Speaker: Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Small but mighty, this Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound, features 10 hours of battery life, and is completely waterproof—it can even safely float alongside you in the pool or bathtub, or down a lazy river for up to 30 minutes. So, if it happens to topple into the water, you don't have to worry about it getting damaged or not being able to find it. It has over 1,700 five-star reviews, and comes in nine amazing colors, including one unicorn-inspired pattern.

One reviewer was impressed with its waterproof abilities and sound quality: "I bought this speaker mainly for its waterproof rating and because it floats. I wanted something that wouldn’t be damaged if it fell into the hot tub. I wasn’t terribly concerned about sound quality because the noise from the hot tub jets will probably drown out a lot of the music so sound quality wasn’t a deal-breaker on this purchase. That being said I’m pretty impressed with the sound quality even at full volume."

Best In-Home Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: Bose SoundLink Revolve

This powerful speaker is great if you're wanting to project your music in your living room, basement, or covered porch or patio. It has deep 360-degree sound coverage, a battery that lasts up to 16 hours, a built-in mic for speakerphone (so you can take personal or conference calls while working from home), a durable aluminum body, and a convenient handle that makes it easy to carry from room to room. Bonus: The sleek design will fit nicely with any style aesthetic in your home.

"What's not to love about a Bose product beside the price. It's a little pricey but as they say 'you get what you pay for.' However, this little portable guy is a powerhouse! Love the handle, the quality of deep bass tones, battery life, portability - love the handle!!! It sounds superior when hanging. Works great on the boat and camping or out by the pool!" raved a customer.

Best for Outdoor Gatherings: Aomais Go Bluetooth Speaker

If you're looking to pump up the volume, this speaker is the seriously-loud answer. It has incredible bass, battery life of 40-hours, and it can defend against minor splashes and survive being fully submerged in water up to 33 feet for 30 minutes, which is a lifesaver if you're hosting a poolside gathering with some unruly pals (or doing an insanely sweaty outdoor workout). Oh, and it also has over 7,000 Amazon reviews, along with at a 4.5-star rating to boot, so you know you're in good company.

"I bought this speaker because it had a strong power (watt) rating for an outdoor speaker and because it was under $100 unlike many other similar BT outdoor speakers with similar wattage ratings," wrote one shopper. "I will say this speaker is plenty powerful for outdoor spaces and is efficient enough not to sound strained when pushed at higher volumes like smaller speakers do when outdoors. The design is nice with the large carrying handle and it is definitely sealed up well to be waterproof. The battery life is pretty amazing. I needed it for a volleyball tournament and it ran basically 7 hours straight on a 90F day and it still had over half of its battery life left after."

Best Splurge: JBL Boombox

This boombox may be pricey, but it is large and definitely in charge. It's perfect for larger outdoor gatherings, tailgates, wedding festivities, or if you just need to project music throughout your entire home. It has an astonishing (no, really!) 24-hour battery life, can connect to your devices via Bluetooth, and is durable enough to stand up to pool parties and the elements—from drizzly afternoons to full-on rain storms. Also cool: You can even use it to charge your phone or iPad while still rocking out to your music.