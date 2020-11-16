This Popular Smartwatch Has Been Helping Me Get Back Into Shape During Quarantine

Another neat function of the watch is its safety feature. When you sync the watch to your phone, you can set up a list of emergency contacts who will be notified of your location if something doesn't quite go according to your plans. The Venu Sq can detect an incident during an outdoor walk, run, or bike ride, and it sends an automated message, live tracking link, and GPS location to your emergency contacts. This helps me feel comfortable hiking or working out outdoors alone. It also lets you upload a credit or debit card to the watch to use as a contactless form of payment, so you can grab a coffee on your way from a run without schlepping your wallet. (Related: This New Device Attaches to Your Phone and Could Make Your Runs Safer)