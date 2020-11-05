The app is compatible with Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Xbox, so not only can I follow a workout on my smartphone or laptop, but I can also stream classes on my TV. And watching an instructor on a bigger screen makes all the difference. Plus, you can stream from up to two devices at the same time and download classes to watch even if you don't have service or wifi. (Related: Turn to These Streaming Workouts When You Can't Break a Sweat at the Gym)