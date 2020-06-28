If you're anything like me (translation: clumsy as hell), chances are, you put ~a lot~ of consideration into ways to protect your devices, from drop-proof iPad coverings to waterproof phone cases. And when it comes to brands I know I can rely on, Otterbox immediately comes to mind. You probably know the brand for its insanely resilient phone cases, durable coolers, and rugged outdoor accessories, but what you might not be aware of is that Otterbox also makes super trendy PopSocket cases as well as cute casings for your Apple Watch. And now, they're stepping up their tech game, with protection for one of your most-used items: your AirPods.

Enter the newest launch from Otterbox, the Airpods Ispra Series Case and the Airpods Lumen Series Case (Buy It, $30-35, otterbox.com), which help shield your Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro case from scratches, scuffs, and damage—even from cringe-worthy drops. In other words, these coverings are perfect for everyday life. Earbuds are not a cheap investment, and yet you may toss your AirPod case into your pocket, purse, or backpack without much thought, only to pull it out later and find a bunch of annoying scratches. Or, you go to whip it out of your running belt mid-run, and it bounces across the pavement or trail (yikes). So, it's important to have protection that's tough and not, well, ugly.

The Otterbox covering is not to replace your AirPod case, but rather your case slides snuggly into the covering—it's all about protecting what you already have. The covering is grippy to help those with butterfingers, and it also features a loop in which you can secure a carabiner or clip to attach it to practically anything. Plus, charging is totally seamless, thanks to wireless charging that powers through the case. (Related: The 9 Best Waterproof Headphones for Rainy Runs and More Wet Workouts)

The new Otterbox coverings come in a variety of fun colors and shimmery shades for both the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro, and are perfect for those wanting to add a little flair to their AirPod cases. At the same time, they are equally ideal for design-minded individuals, since you'll still have the sleek, streamlined silhouette of the Apple case, but in a cool finish. And, compared to other options out there, you can't beat the affordable price tag or the level of protection. (Think: $30 is definitely better than the $80 to buy a new AirPod case from Apple if you break yours.)

If you're in the market for a covering that will basically make your AirPod case drop-, dirt-, and scratch-proof, Otterbox's nifty case will give you total peace of mind. Shop the different styles below.

Image zoom OTTERBOX

Image zoom OTTERBOX

Image zoom OTTERBOX