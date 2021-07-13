Stop Right Now: The Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series Starts Today
Peloton members can spice up their lives with a series of workouts featuring playlists dedicated solely to the Spice Girls.
Peloton members know the brand has already fulfilled a long list of musical fantasies. A Britney Spears ride led by none other than ultimate superfan Cody Rigsby? Check. An award-worthy Beyoncé-themed class expertly instructed by Alex Toussaint and Tunde Oyeneyin? Check. A three-day musical festival brainchild of Jess King that featured an eclectic array of artists such as Tina Turner, Demi Lovato, and Gwen Stefani (Kendall Toole, you killed it with that high ponytail, girl)? Check, check, check.
Despite all that musical exploration, there's one iconic pop journey Peloton has yet to embark on — until now. Runners, cyclists, yogis, and strength enthusiasts, get ready to spice up your lives: Beginning today, Peloton is coming through with an exclusive series of classes set to the legendary sounds of the Spice Girls. That's right — the Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series has arrived, and it is epic.
Dropping just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary (!) of the Spice Girls' debut single, "Wannabe" -- which catapulted the British girl group to superstardom -- the Peloton series includes bike, treadmill, barre, yoga, and strength workouts, so there's something for everyone (just like the multifaceted group themselves). So whether you identify as a Baby, Ginger, Scary, Sporty, or Posh, you can find a class that speaks to you.
Here is a schedule of what's on tap for live rides this week. And remember, if you can't join in or want to spin again, the on-demand classes will be available on the app.
Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series Schedule
Tuesday, July 13th
- 30-minute Spice Girls Ride with Leanne Hainsby
- 5-min Spice Girls Cool Down Ride with Leanne Hainsby
Wednesday, July 14th
- 20-min Spice Girls Core Strength with Olivia Amato
- 30-min Spice Girls Barre with Hannah Corbin
Thursday, July 15th
- 30-min Spice Girls Run with Becs Gentry
- 30-min Two for One Spice Girls Yoga Flow with Aditi Shah and Anna Greenberg
Friday, July 16th
- 30-min Spice Girl Yoga Flow with Nico Sarini (in German; be sure to set your subtitles)
- 30-min Spice Girls Bike Bootcamp with Cody Rigsby
Sunday, July 18th
- 20-min Spice Girls Ride with Mayla Wedekind (in German)
Mark your calendars accordingly, but keep an eye on the Peloton app for any schedule changes. Not a member yet? You can try the Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series, along with thousands of other live and on-demand workouts with the Peloton App. For a limited time, the first three months of Peloton Digital are available for the price of one with the Peloton App's Summer Pass (Buy It, $13 for three months, peloton.com)
Workout Clothes That Channel Your Inner-Spice Girl
Now that you know your schedule, it's time to tackle what is arguably the most important component of this 2000s-era week-long pop party: your wardrobe. Anyone familiar with the Peloton team's style knows that they absolutely crush it in the wardrobe department for themed-artist rides (see: Jess Sims' adorable Whitney Houston-inspired lewk, for example). Fashion isn't everything when it comes to fitness, but putting together a kick-ass outfit may just inspire you to hit a PR, a.k.a. a personal record, (or at least have so much fun, you'll forget you're sweating up a storm). Here are some spicy options to inspire you this week — choose your fighter and shop accordingly.
If you're more of a ...
Baby Spice: Emma Bunton is known for being as cute as a button in all-pink everything. This Lululemon Energy Bra in Jubilee (Buy It, $68, lululemon.com) and matching Invigorate High-Rise Tights (Buy It, $128, lululemon.com) will get you in a perfectly rosy state of mind to take on any workout.
Scary Spice: Mel B. is the queen of animal print. Pay homage with a wild Terracotta Leopard High Neck Midi Sports Bra Tank (Buy It, $65, summersalt.com), and coordinating Do-It-All High Rise Full-Length Leggings (Buy It, $80, summersalt.com) from Summersalt and watch your output rise through the roof.
Posh Spice: There's no better way to honor the fashionable legacy of Victoria Beckham than with a hella-cute look from her collaboration with Reebok. Try pairing the VB Seamless Tights in scarlet (Buy It, $100, reebok.com) with the black Low-Impact Performance Bra (Buy It, $90, reebok.com) for a color-blocking ensemble that will look effortlessly chic on the yoga mat.
Ginger Spice: If it were up to Geri Halliwell, we imagine every workout look would consist of a British flag-emblazoned mini dress and sky-high platforms. Channel that bold style into a subtler, sweat-friendly outfit with Alo's High Waist Shine leggings in black shine (Buy It, $88, aloyoga.com), the chic red and black Bruna Infinity Sports Bra from REVOLVE (Buy It, $88, revolve.com), and these ultra-cool Union Jack/British flag High-Top Sneakers from Zazzle (Buy It, $101, zazzle.com).
Sporty Spice: If you're a firm believer that faux leather items and skin-tight silhouettes have no place in your home gym, then your spicey soulmate is Mel C. Go classically sporty with the Adidas Primeblue SST Track Pants (Buy It, $65, adidas.com) and Essentials 3-Stripes Crop Top (Buy It, $25, adidas.com).
