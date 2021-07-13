Stop Right Now: The Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series Starts Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Despite all that musical exploration, there's one iconic pop journey Peloton has yet to embark on — until now. Runners, cyclists, yogis, and strength enthusiasts, get ready to spice up your lives: Beginning today, Peloton is coming through with an exclusive series of classes set to the legendary sounds of the Spice Girls. That's right — the Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series has arrived, and it is epic.

Dropping just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary (!) of the Spice Girls' debut single, "Wannabe" -- which catapulted the British girl group to superstardom -- the Peloton series includes bike, treadmill, barre, yoga, and strength workouts, so there's something for everyone (just like the multifaceted group themselves). So whether you identify as a Baby, Ginger, Scary, Sporty, or Posh, you can find a class that speaks to you.

Here is a schedule of what's on tap for live rides this week. And remember, if you can't join in or want to spin again, the on-demand classes will be available on the app.

Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series Schedule

Tuesday, July 13th

30-minute Spice Girls Ride with Leanne Hainsby

5-min Spice Girls Cool Down Ride with Leanne Hainsby

Wednesday, July 14th

20-min Spice Girls Core Strength with Olivia Amato

30-min Spice Girls Barre with Hannah Corbin

Thursday, July 15th

30-min Spice Girls Run with Becs Gentry

30-min Two for One Spice Girls Yoga Flow with Aditi Shah and Anna Greenberg

Friday, July 16th

30-min Spice Girl Yoga Flow with Nico Sarini (in German; be sure to set your subtitles)

30-min Spice Girls Bike Bootcamp with Cody Rigsby

Sunday, July 18th

20-min Spice Girls Ride with Mayla Wedekind (in German)

Mark your calendars accordingly, but keep an eye on the Peloton app for any schedule changes. Not a member yet? You can try the Peloton x Spice Girls Artist Series, along with thousands of other live and on-demand workouts with the Peloton App. For a limited time, the first three months of Peloton Digital are available for the price of one with the Peloton App's Summer Pass (Buy It, $13 for three months, peloton.com)

Workout Clothes That Channel Your Inner-Spice Girl

Now that you know your schedule, it's time to tackle what is arguably the most important component of this 2000s-era week-long pop party: your wardrobe. Anyone familiar with the Peloton team's style knows that they absolutely crush it in the wardrobe department for themed-artist rides (see: Jess Sims' adorable Whitney Houston-inspired lewk, for example). Fashion isn't everything when it comes to fitness, but putting together a kick-ass outfit may just inspire you to hit a PR, a.k.a. a personal record, (or at least have so much fun, you'll forget you're sweating up a storm). Here are some spicy options to inspire you this week — choose your fighter and shop accordingly.

If you're more of a ...

Baby Spice: Emma Bunton is known for being as cute as a button in all-pink everything. This Lululemon Energy Bra in Jubilee (Buy It, $68, lululemon.com) and matching Invigorate High-Rise Tights (Buy It, $128, lululemon.com) will get you in a perfectly rosy state of mind to take on any workout.

Posh Spice: There's no better way to honor the fashionable legacy of Victoria Beckham than with a hella-cute look from her collaboration with Reebok. Try pairing the VB Seamless Tights in scarlet (Buy It, $100, reebok.com) with the black Low-Impact Performance Bra (Buy It, $90, reebok.com) for a color-blocking ensemble that will look effortlessly chic on the yoga mat.