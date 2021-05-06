Since its launch in 2015, smart fitness device Tempo has taken all the guesswork out of home workouts. The high-tech gadget's 3D sensors track your every move while you follow along with the brand's live and on-demand fitness classes. And its AI technology gives you pointers on how to improve, ensuring you perform every squat, snatch, and press safely and effectively. It tallies the number of reps you've completed so you don't accidentally over or underperform. It comes with at least 91 pounds of weight and a workout mat, and it even tells you when it's time to up the weight so you can hit your #gains goals.

And now, Tempo is making it even easier for expectant mothers — with their changing bodies, energy levels, modification requirements, and all — to stay active. Today, the AI-powered home gym introduced five categories of on-demand prenatal classes, all designed by Melissa Boyd, Temple's head coach and a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer who's studied prenatal and postpartum training, and Michelle Grabau, a certified personal trainer and Tempo's head of fitness operations.

The new Prenatal Prehab classes function as both pre-workout warm-ups and stress-relieving rituals for moms-to-be, featuring practices such as breath work to fight fatigue and curb nausea. As for full-on workouts, Tempo now offers a Prenatal Strength series (with full-body strength training classes), a Prenatal Conditioning series (with low-impact classes featuring a mix of cardio and strength training), and Prenatal Core series (with classes designed to strengthen the core and pelvic floor). And to ensure expecting mothers give their bodies the TLC they deserve, Tempo also has a new Prenatal Recovery series, which features mobility classes aimed at relieving the aches and pains commonly associated with pregnancy.

Even though there are minimal risks and *a lot* of benefits to exercising while pregnant, those expecting may need to modify their moves a bit due to some totally normal body changes (you know, a giant baby bump) and the baby's needs, per the ACOG. Specifically, women should avoid lying on their back after the first trimester, as doing so can restrict blood flow to the uterus and fetus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Thankfully, Tempo's new prenatal classes take those precautions into consideration, so expectant mothers won't need to pause their workout to figure out how to modify certain exercises. (Of course, pregnant women don't need to stick to the prenatal classes and can follow along with Tempo's regular strength, cardio, HIIT, or boxing classes if they want — it might just require a bit of adjusting on the fly.)

No matter if you're currently pregnant, hope to be someday, or are cool with being a dog mom, now's the time to add a Tempo to your home gym set up. For a limited time only, Tempo can be purchased for up to $400 off with the code "TempoMoms." And considering the device basically functions as an on-demand personal trainer, it's well-worth the living room space.

Tempo Studio Credit: Tempo