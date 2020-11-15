If the environmental perks don’t convince you to add the United By Blue backpack to your shopping cart ASAP, its functional features definitely will. Designed to be your go-to for hitting the trails or hopping on a train, the lightweight, eco-friendly backpack boasts a padded laptop pocket and a water bottle sleeve to stash your work essentials, as well as adjustable, padded shoulder straps that won’t dig into you. And need not forget about all of the pockets that keep your hiking snacks neatly organized. You won’t have to rummage around the bottom of the 25-liter bag in search of your energy bar.