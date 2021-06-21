Walmart's Deals for Days Sale Is Here - and These Fitness Equipment Essentials Are Up to $400 Off
Serious fitness equipment deals don't only come around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can get your hands on some new home gym gear for far less than usual right now thanks to Walmart's Deals for Days sale, which runs until June 24 online and June 23 in stores. Prices are slashed on treadmills, indoor cycling bikes, kayaks, weight lifting equipment, and so much more - so you can smash your goals and not your bank account.
For example, the ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine (Buy It, $499, was $599, walmart.com) is an excellent tool for training and toning just about every muscle, and it's $100 off for a limited time. And it's not just equipment: It also allows you to join virtual boutique workout classes with personal trainers and classmates from around the world. (Shop more at-home rowing machines here.)
On the other hand, if weight training is more your thing, the Everyday Essentials Multifunctional Workout Station (Buy It, $162, was $200, walmart.com) gives you an adjustable workout bench, a squat rack, a weight plate holder, and a leg developer station combined in one piece, and it's nearly $40 less than usual.
For outdoor exercise enthusiasts, Deals for Days includes plenty of sales on sporting goods. Hit the water in Itwit by Decathlon's Inflatable Two-Person Kayak (Buy It, $245, was $349, walmart.com), which comes with an easy-to-use pump and a backpack-style carrying bag for easy storage and transportation. The roomy kayak has a wide floor for added stability and a bow shape to glide across the water. Just in time for summer, it's $104 off right now.
Once your workout is over, don't forget to stretch, hydrate, and massage to promote muscle recovery. Among the recovery equipment on sale at Walmart is the high-tech FitRx Pro Massage Gun (Buy It, $60, was $99, walmart.com), but If you prefer a lower-tech approach, the Stamina Foam Roller (Buy It, $9, was $10, walmart.com) is an effective massage tool that's currently 20 percent off, coming in at just $9 (!).
Shop the best fitness equipment finds from Walmart's Deals for Days sale below. But fair warning - don't be surprised if some of these deals sell out before the sale ends on June 24.
Best Large Equipment Deals
- ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine, $499 (was $599)
- NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill, $499 (was $899)
- Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, $399 (was $599)
- Marcy Squat Machine for Glutes Workout, $65 (was $99)
- Merax Manual Incline Folding Treadmill, $279 (was $339)
- Exerpeutic Bluetooth Indoor Cycling Bike, $199 (was $399)
- Fitness Reality Dual Transmission Fan Rower, $299 (was $399)
Best Under-$20 Deals
- Spri Resistance Stretch Band Kit, $7 (was $10)
- BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Cup, $9 (was $11)
- Calm Anti-Burst Body Ball, $10 (was $20)
- Spri Home Gym Kit, $17 (was $20)
- Spri Steel Pull-Up Bar, $14 (was $18)
- Spri Performance Steel Cable Jump Rope, $10 (was $12)
- BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Cup, $17 (was $30)
Best Recovery Deals
- FitRx Pro Massage Gun Percussion Massager, $60 (was $99)
- Ace Brand Reversible Splint Wrist Brace, $12 (was $17)
- Kt Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape, $16 (was $20)
- Stamina Foam Roller, $9 (was $10)
- Ace Brand Adjustable Knee Support, $10 (was $15)
- Spri Mini Pinpoint Arm Massager, $13 (was $15)
Best Outdoor Exercise Deals
- Itwit by Decathlon Inflatable Two-Person Kayak, $245 (was $349)
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop, $170 (was $250)
- Vice Golf Force Stand Bag, $199 (was $250)
- Sportscraft Pop Up Soccer Goals, $21 (was $35)
- Wilson Graffiti Outdoor Volleyball, $12 (was $22)
- Penn Championship Extra Duty Tennis Balls, $14 (was $22)
Best Weight Training Deals
- Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Pair, $14 (was $25)
- Progear Ultra Strength Power Rack Cage, $259 (was $450)
- Progear Adjustable Weight Bench, $85 (was $119)
- Everyday Essentials Olympic Barbell, $122 (was $178)
- Weider Attack Series Olympic Bench and Rack, $149 (was $229)
- Everyday Essentials Multifunctional Workout Station, $162 (was $200)