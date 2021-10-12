Amazon's Best-Selling Treadmill Folds for Easy Storage — and It's $145 Off Right Now
It's almost that time of year when you have to prepare for outdoor workouts with cold-weather accessories, like running jackets and lightweight gloves. So even if nature walks were your go-to all summer long, indoor workouts often replace them as temperatures dip. The seasonal swap makes fall the best time to upgrade your winter workout equipment — especially now that Amazon has started dropping early Black Friday deals on at-home cardio equipment.
The first hot ticket item to see a splurge-worthy discount this holiday season is the Xterra Fitness TR150 Treadmill (Buy It, $356, was $500, amazon.com). Already vetted by more than 7,700 shoppers, the foldable machine is Amazon's best-selling treadmill and the marketplace's top suggestion for anyone investing in a no-frills, space-saving design. (Related: The 8 Best Treadmills Under $500).
Despite sitting at a good price point for a large piece of at-home cardio equipment, the machine still offers a standard speed range up to 10 miles per hour. If you're not tackling TikTok's popular "12-3'30" workout, you'll have the choice of 12 preset running programs designed for all levels, as well as three levels of incline for extra glute and leg work. Plus, an LED monitor makes tracking progress easy by displaying key metrics like distance, calories burned, time, and heart rate.
While some treadmills are painfully loud, the smooth motor, cushioned deck tread, and sturdy steel frame prevent the Xterra from making too much noise. Multiple reviewers wrote that it was possible to watch the television at a normal volume while using the treadmill. And if watching while walking isn't your thing, you can use the ledge on the treadmill to hold a book or a Kindle instead.
Of course, the treadmill's best feature is that it folds for easy storage, saving you from playing Tetris in your basement to fit the bulky equipment. Along with a foldable frame, it also has a set of wheels that make it possible to maneuver the 108-pound machine against the wall when not in use — so it's one less thing to worry about when you're planning your next holiday party! (FYI, a foldable bike will save you even more space.)
No wonder multiple reviewers have deemed it the "best bang for your buck" — and that was before the current discount. Plus, the design has even impressed dedicated runners training for races.
"I'm a runner and training for a marathon coming up. With the weather being as it is, I needed a cheap way to get in my miles without getting to the gym. This treadmill just simply beats the competition in this price range," wrote a reviewer.
Customers also said it shipped quickly and was easy to set up on your own (although you can prepay to have it assembled). One buyer called the building process a "breeze", while another shopper said they were "running on the treadmill in less than 30 minutes after receiving it" and didn't swear once while setting it up. Goals!
As if you needed another reason to invest in the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Treadmill, it's also 29 percent off right now. The discount drops the final price to just $356. But hurry! This deal won't last — and it's rare to find an affordable, compact treadmill that's passes the tests of quality, function, and usability.