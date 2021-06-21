With so many amazing streaming options available for on-demand workouts, getting your sweat on at home has become easier than ever. And with the right equipment investment, it can rival the experience you'd get at the gym - potentially saving you money in the long run. If you've been considering getting a stationary bike, now is the time: With over 8,800 five-star ratings, Yosuda's indoor cycling bike (Buy It, $280, amazon.com) is one of Amazon's top-rated options, and it's now under $300 for Amazon Prime Day.