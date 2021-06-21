Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This Indoor Cycling Bike - and It's Under $300 for Prime Day
With so many amazing streaming options available for on-demand workouts, getting your sweat on at home has become easier than ever. And with the right equipment investment, it can rival the experience you'd get at the gym - potentially saving you money in the long run. If you've been considering getting a stationary bike, now is the time: With over 8,800 five-star ratings, Yosuda's indoor cycling bike (Buy It, $280, amazon.com) is one of Amazon's top-rated options, and it's now under $300 for Amazon Prime Day.
The stationary bike comes equipped with a tablet mount (making it easy to stream workouts on the Peloton app or catch up on your latest TV show) and an LCD monitor that tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned. It has adjustable caged petals, so cycling shoes are unnecessary, and a water bottle holder that puts hydration within reach. Both its handlebar and seat are adjustable, so you can optimize it for your comfort. Its resistance knob also allows riders to simulate hills and valleys to make their workout as easy or as challenging as they prefer.
Reviewers say that assembly for the bike is "straightforward" and that it's easy to adjust - so if it's used by multiple people in your household, it won't be a pain to move the seat or handlebars when needed. Others add that it's quiet, so it's not disruptive to housemates, and it can be used while watching TV.
Buy It: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $280 (was $340), amazon.com
Some shoppers have opted for Yosuda's bike over much pricier alternatives. "I have wanted a [Peloton] for two to three years but could not justify the expense," one wrote. "Did some research and figured out I could buy this bike and simply pair it with the Peloton app and a Wahoo cadence monitor. After 21 rides, I can sincerely say… I am so happy with this bike." (Related: 9 Accessories to Transform Your Stationary Bike Into a DIY Peloton)
"For the amount of money, you cannot beat it," said another customer. "I've put about 140 miles on the odometer since purchasing, and it has not shown any issues at all. You could buy a more expensive bike with more features, but if you want to stay around this price point you really cannot do any better."
Yosuda's indoor cycling bike is already a budget-friendly bike at $340, but If you want serious savings, it's best to jump on its Prime Day discount. Its under-$300 sale price won't last - and it could be the best investment you make for your home gym.