8 Best Massage Gun Deals Worth Shopping On Amazon Prime Day - Up to 63% Off
Sweaty workouts release all kinds of endorphins that are proven to boost your mood and energy level. But the after-effects aren't always so pleasant. Whether you're just starting to exercise again after a year of gym closures or pushing your body to the limit, you may experience muscle soreness that makes it hard to move an inch. That's why athletes and workout enthusiasts are turning to the ultimate recovery tools in the fitness world: massage guns.
These high-tech massage devices work wonders by pulsing over stiff and sore muscles to speed up recovery time and provide much-needed pain relief. Massage guns can be a bit pricey, which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take advantage of some truly great fitness deals with major savings on best-selling massage guns from popular brands in the industry.
With a Prime membership, you'll take advantage of the hottest shopping event of the summer, including prices slashed up to 63 percent off on massage guns from Flyby, Hypervolt, and Vybe. Browse through those impressive deals in this list, then keep reading to learn more about our four favorites highlighted below.
8 best massage gun deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $70 (was $160)
- Mebak Percussive Massage Gun, $96 (was $120)
- Sportneer Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun, $91 (was $130)
- Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, $80 (was $150)
- Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun, $160 (was $210)
- Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun, $136 (was $170)
- Legiral Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $85 (was $200)
- Hypervolt Bluetooth Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, $279 (was $349)
Our top picks:
Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun
While there are pages upon pages of massage guns available online, there are a few you seriously have to consider getting this year on Prime Day. One of them is the Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun, which has more than 8,000 five-star ratings and has earned a spot on Amazon's best-seller list for electric massagers. And right now it's up to 56 percent off. The compact massage gun has a lightweight build, making it easy to hold up as you work out knots on your back or legs. You can massage tense muscles with three pressure modes and customize the experience with one of six massaging attachments. The popular Flyby device has a long, four-hour runtime and is so quiet no one will know you're using it.
Sportneer Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Beloved by Amazon shoppers and Shape editors alike, the Sportneer Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun is in a class all on its own at an already affordable price. But with Prime Day discounts, you'll get it for even less! With unbeatable performance, comparable to more expensive options from Theragun, per reviewers, the Sportneer massage gun should be on your radar. It has five speed settings with up to 3,200 percussions per minute, a six-hour runtime, and comes with six attachment heads. Shoppers especially like the massage pressure variety, which allows you to gently knead out knots and take it up a notch on areas like the buttocks.
Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun
For a soothing massage on the go, consider the Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun. The massage gun is easy to toss in your gym bag thanks to its compact design, but don't let it's small build fool you - this device is ultra powerful. Reviewers and editors love that the machine soothes sore and aching muscles with five pressure intensity levels and goes up to 3,200 percussions per minute. You can customize your massage with one of the four massage attachments, including wishbone and knot blaster heads. It's also unbelievably quiet, ranging at just 60 decibels (for reference, Theragun ranges 70-75 decibels).
Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Gun
Hypervolt massage guns are popular for a reason: They deliver precise pressure and provide much-needed relief to sore muscles with the push of a button. And this Hypervolt device has a definite cool factor with its Bluetooth technology design that connects to the app on your phone, which reviewers say comes with pre-recorded massaging routines to help you get the most out of your massager. The massage gun comes with three speed settings (up to 3,200 percussions per minute), and has five interchangeable attachments, from a ball to a flat head. Right now, you can get it for $70 off thanks to Prime.