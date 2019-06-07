Truth be told, there's really no such thing as "toning up". Rather, when you ask how to tone your arms, what you're really asking is how to improve muscle definition. While the answer is multi-faceted—it includes a closer at your macronutrient intake and the type of strength training you're doing—you can achieve the look your after with some simple, yet strategic planning. While lifting heavy weights is one surefire way to build lean muscle, don't forget the power of bodyweight exercises and the burn that comes with those micro movements (hi, time under tension!) using lighter weights, as shown in this arms workout created by celeb trainer Tracy Anderson. (After you've crushed your biceps, triceps, and shoulders, take aim at your posterior with this targetted back workout.)

What you'll need: a pair of 3-pound dumbbells

How it works: Perform each of the following exercises for the reps allotted.