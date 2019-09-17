The Best Weight Lifting Apps for Every Kind of Strength Training
Strength training is in and we are here. for. it. Let's face it, though: Weight room vibes can be intimidating AF and personal trainers are ~pricey~, so it's not always easy to jump in.
What's a gal to do? Oh, just whip out your phone, download one of the many weight lifting apps out there, and get ready to get strong. Not even sure how to hold a kettlebell? There's a weight lifting app for you. Want to squat your bodyweight? There's a weight lifting app for you. Just want to build muscle from a closet-sized hotel gym? Yep, you know the answer.
Whatever your goals and whatever fancy gym equipment you do (or don't!) have access to, these best weight lifting apps will help you build strength and confidence (and muscles) wherever you choose to sweat.
Fitbod
Driven by a super-smart algorithm, fitbod uses your personal fitness information and goals to progressively adapt your workouts to help you get stronger and fitter.
This weight lifting app provides recommendations for which exercises to do and how much weight to use and then adapts based on your performance. It also incorporates new exercises at the right time to provide your body with the change-of-pace it needs and to keep you mentally motivated.
It's beginner-friendly (with more than 400 demo videos), and also estimates your calorie-burn and awards you when you knock off new fitness achievements.
Get it: Available in the App Store. Free to download; $10/month for Elite version and unlimited workout tracking.
Fit Body with Anna Victoria
Unlike some of her fellow fitfluencers, Instagram-famous trainer Anna Victoria is a legit, certified trainer, so you better believe the weight-based workout programs in her Fit Body with Anna Victoria weight lifting app will help you get seriously strong.
- TONE: For workouts that require just dumbbells and your own bodyweight, check out her TONE program. (These are gold if you only have a teeny-tiny hotel gym to work out in.)
- SCULPT: If you have access to a full gym and a barbell—and want to build all the muscle—check out the SCULPT program. (This plan's workouts take about an hour to sweat through.)
- SHRED: And if you're stuck in a sitch without any equipment, you can do one of her bodyweight-only SHRED workouts too.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $17/month to subscribe after a 7-day free trial.
Sworkit
With over 25 million users, you know Sworkit has to be a pretty damn good weight lifting app. The workouts and training programs use minimal equipment—and come in handy if you want a quality sweat using just a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell.
In the app, you can choose workouts based on level of difficulty, time, and your goals—and even chat with certified personal trainers one-on-one for extra backup and motivation. Want to do your own thing? Use the apps 300+ customizable workouts to create your own workout.
Sworkit Premium members (and anyone who's completed more than five workouts in the app) can also join the Sworkit community, where users share stories, transformations, and keep you accountable.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $15/month for full access after a 7-day free trial.
SWEAT
Since #BBG creator Kayla Itsines transformed her absurdly popular workout PDFs into the SWEAT app back in 2015, the workout platform has become home to a family of beloved training programs. Whatever your specific goals, SWEAT has a plan for you—and of the eight (yes, eight!) available programs, five incorporate weights.
- Kayla Itsines' BBG Stronger program builds on her original workouts to help newbies incorporate gym equipment into their routines.
- Kelsey Wells' PWR and PWR at Home programs feature weight-lifting workouts for building strength you can do at the gym or right from home. (Sample one of her PWR at Home workouts here.)
- Chontel Duncan's FIERCE program is ideal if you like your weights with a side of HIIT. Try it out to reveal your inner athlete.
- Stephanie Sanzo's BUILD program will teach you the ins and outs of lifting heavy and is the perfect weight lifting app if you want to get serious about hitting the weights and building muscle.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $20/month to subscribe after a 7-day free trial.
Fitplan
With more than 50 training programs at your fingertips, the Fitplan app definitely has a weightlifting workout for you, whether you're at home with just some dumbbells or at the gym. You can even browse their extensive selection of 'booty gains' workouts and train with Instagram sensations like Katie Crewe. (Psst... Learn How to Properly Engage Your Glutes from Katie Crewe)
Every workout includes HD video instructions and tools for tracking your weight and reps. Plus, Fitplan adds new trainers and programs every month, so you can switch up your routine. In addition to the workouts themselves, you'll also find motivational stories from other users, giveaways, and nutrition tips in the app.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $16/month to access full training plans after a 7-day free trial.
Nike Training Club
Fans of Nike Run Club (one of the best free running apps out there) who want to do more than pound the pavement, behold: the Nike Training Club app.
In the 'Basic' version of the app, you can browse workouts by the muscle group you want to target, the equipment you have access to, and the type of workout (like strength versus mobility) you want to do. From there, you can find your perfect sweat session by filtering for workout length, intensity, or level of difficulty.
In addition to more than 67 full-equipment strength training workouts, you'll also find trainer tips on form, recipes, and more.
To unlock the apps selection of complete training programs and trainer-led classes, though, you'll have to download the 'Premium' version of the app.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $15/month to subscribe to NTC Premium after a 7-day free trial.
Freeletics
Freeletics uses your personal goals and fitness level (and how much time and equipment you have!) to provide you with just the workout you need.
In the Premium version of the app, you can take a detailed fitness test and select customized training journeys—like Lift Big or Gain Muscle—to work toward your long-term fitness goals. Freeletic's algorithm customizes and adapts your plan as you go, based on factors like how much weight you lift in a given exercise.
Find yourself gym-less or have limited equipment access in the middle of a training journey? The Quick Adapt feature helps you adjust your workouts to match your environment so you can stay on track.
Get It: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; starting at $7/month for Premium access.
Bodybuilding.com All Access
If your introduction to lifting weights involved perusing the bajillion training plans on Bodybuilding.com, you can now satisfy your inner meathead and follow along with your favorite trainers—like Hannah Eden—with the All Access app.
All Access contains more than 60 weight-based training programs, along with nutrition guidelines, supplement recommendations, and advice from the trainers themselves. Plus, the app's tracking tools make logging your reps, sets, and weight—and monitoring your progress—easier than ever.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $13/month for full access after a 7-day free trial.
JEFIT
This no-nonsense weight lifting app provides both an efficient way to track your lifts and a ton of strength training programs to follow.
Not only can you use JEFIT to record your goals, along with your weights, sets, and reps, but to track body measurements, rest time, and more. You can even use the app to calculate your one-rep max for big lifts, like squats. It offers programs for everyone from weightlifting newbies to weight room vets who want to try bodybuilding, powerlifting, or circuit training.
The PR tracker and weekly progress reports will help keep you motivated, whether you're penciling in those workouts at your local gym or on-the-go. To unlock certain training programs, you'll need to pay for the JEFIT Elite subscription.
Get it: Available in the App Store and on Google Play. Free to download; $7/month for JEFIT Elite.