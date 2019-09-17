Strength training is in and we are here. for. it. Let's face it, though: Weight room vibes can be intimidating AF and personal trainers are ~pricey~, so it's not always easy to jump in.

What's a gal to do? Oh, just whip out your phone, download one of the many weight lifting apps out there, and get ready to get strong. Not even sure how to hold a kettlebell? There's a weight lifting app for you. Want to squat your bodyweight? There's a weight lifting app for you. Just want to build muscle from a closet-sized hotel gym? Yep, you know the answer.

Whatever your goals and whatever fancy gym equipment you do (or don't!) have access to, these best weight lifting apps will help you build strength and confidence (and muscles) wherever you choose to sweat.