Whether you've been working out for two weeks or two decades, you might be making mistakes that prevent you from getting optimal results. Score more results with every step or strength training sesh with these tips on how to exercise for beginners, intermediate, and advanced workout goers, straight from fitness pros.

Try one or try them all; each of these exercise tips will give you noticeable results, whether you're a newbie, a regular, or a hardcore gym devotee.

Exercise Tips for Beginners

Do...

Move every day. That's right, seven straight. "It's important for beginners to form an exercise habit. Doing something daily, even if it's small, helps with consistency," says Liz Neporent, a New York City-based trainer and co-author of The Fat-Free Truth . For the best results from this workout rule, don't overwhelm yourself. Neporent recommends aiming for 30 minutes of cardio every day and strength training twice a week for two to three months, or until you feel that exercise has become an ingrained part of your daily routine. (Here’s what a perfectly-balanced week of workouts looks like.)

Don't...

Get stuck on the treadmill. New exercisers often do the same routine for the same duration and at the same intensity every time they work out. "So you'll stay on the treadmill until you either die of boredom or get hurt," says Charleene O'Connor, an exercise physiologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. This bad habit gets reinforced because, as your workouts get easier, you're fooled into thinking you've become uber-fit. In reality, your muscles have just grown accustomed to the challenge. Be sure to mix up your routine by varying your time and intensity and by cross-training on the bike or elliptical machine, or by going for a jog outside. (See: Is It Bad to Do the Same Workout Every Day?)

Exercise Tips for Regular Exercisers

Do...

Set new goals. It's easy for gym regulars to hit a slump and stop seeing the benefits or having the fun that kept them motivated in the past. Before you start dodging gym dates, find a new challenge: Sign up for a 5K, or plan an active vacation like hiking the Tetons or kayaking and surfing in Baja, suggests Steve Glass, Ph.D., assistant professor of kinesiology at Radford University in Radford, Virginia. (Related: The Ultimate 40-Day Plan to Crush Any Goal)

Don't...

Skimp on shoes. Choose footwear for its functionality, not because it's stylish, says O'Connor. Inadequate shoes can lead to injuries, so go to a sporting goods or athletic-shoe store, where knowledgeable staff can fit you with shoes designed to support your feet during specific activities. If you wear your shoes regularly, make sure to replace them every three months. Though the treads might still be intact, the cushioning and support in the midsoles will likely have worn out by then. (Inspired? Treat yourself with a pair from our 2020 Shape Sneaker Awards.)

Exercise Tips for Fitness Devotees

Do...

What you hate. Many advanced exercisers don't like struggling with things they aren't naturally good at, so they avoid the exercises that really challenge them, says O'Connor. But those are the moves that help build a stronger, more balanced body and prevent overuse injuries. Whether you're avoiding squats, crunches, or stretches, add the moves to your routine two or three times a week.

Don't...