This summer, wildfires have continued to rage across the western part of the U.S., most notably in northern California. As of Monday, August 23, the Dixie Fire alone has burned more than 725,000 acres in the state and is only 40 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Both the Monument and McFarland Fires have burned over 100,000 acres each, Cal Fire reported, and the Caldor Fire that started on August 14 in El Dorado County is still only 5 percent contained. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate, NBC News reported Thursday, after the latter fire grew more than 10 times in size in two days.

Unfortunately, California isn't the only state dealing with them. In fact, Montana, Oregon, and Utah are among the several states currently reporting large fires, according to recent data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

If you live in an area that has been impacted by the wildfires, which can include locations where the smoke has drifted to, you may be understandably concerned about when you can safely step — or run, bike, or hike — outside.

How Wildfire Smoke Can Impact Your Health

The biggest issue is that wildfire smoke can cause irritation or inflammation of your eyes and respiratory system, says Dr. Parikh. That's thanks to something called fine particles, a component of smoke that's a respiratory irritant, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Exposure to fine particles in high concentrations can potentially lead to coughing, wheezing, phlegm buildup, and difficulty breathing, according to the wildfire smoke guide by AirNow, a national air quality data system. Even short-term exposure (days to weeks) to fine particles is associated with an increased risk of premature death and could aggravate pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, according to AirNow.

In healthy people, exposure to fine particles also has the potential to cause pulmonary inflammation, permanent scarring and damage to the lungs, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a chronic inflammatory lung disease that obstructs airflow from the lungs. That's because when fine particles enter the body, they trigger an immune response like that of a virus, says Dr. Parikh. But your body can't safely break down these particles, and long-term exposure can cause damage to multiple organs, such as the heart, brain, and liver.

What's left in the air even after the smoke dissipates is potentially harmful as well — and that's what you won't see when you step outside, says Dr. Parikh. Wildfire smoke creates something called particulate matter, which contains microscopic solids or liquids that are so teeny tiny that they can make it deep into your lungs and even enter your bloodstream, potentially causing serious health problems, according to the EPA. That can include premature death in people with heart or lung disease, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function, increased respiratory symptoms (such as airway irritation), and coughing or difficulty breathing, according to the EPA. (Unfortunately, these particles don't just come from wildfire smoke; they can also be emitted from countless other sources such as smokestacks, unpaved roads, and construction sites.)

This is all especially bad news during the coronavirus pandemic; if your airways are already damaged and inflamed from poor air quality, it can make it more difficult for your body to fight off COVID-19, says Dr. Parik.

Why Exercising In Smoky Air Is Even Worse

So, yeah, breathing wildfire smoke or the particulate matter it leaves behind isn't great for your body — and its effects may be even worse when you're exercising. Exposure to fine particles is more harmful when you're exercising because the body is already under stress while working out, and the poor air quality places even higher demands on your body, says Dr. Parikh. Exercise temporarily increases inflammation and so does poor air quality — and this combo of inflammation can be bad for your lungs and heart, says Dr. Parikh.

Though it didn't study wildfire smoke specifically, research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health looked at the health effects of exercising in air polluted with various levels particulate matter, and found that, in heavily polluted air, the health risks surpassed the exercise benefits after 75 minutes of activity. They also found that after just 15 minutes of exercise in heavily polluted air, "there were no further health benefits" to exercising more. In short, the health benefits you might normally get from exercise will likely either be cancelled out by or even surpassed by the negative health effects of breathing in poor quality air — but if you absolutely must exercise outside, going for a shorter, harder workout is likely better than a longer, lower-intensity one. Though research isn't conclusive, it does suggest that reducing the duration of exercise is more beneficial than lowering the intensity, according to Colorado State University.

The TL:DR is that it will be hard to breathe easily and safely, even if the air does appear to be clear. You might think that an hour-long walk, run, or hike a few times a week in these conditions may seem pretty harmless, but it's simply not worth taking the chance. The safest option is to get your sweat on indoors, says Dr. Parikh. Wildfire smoke can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles away, so you'll want to be sure the air you're breathing really is safe before you lace up your sneakers. (Related: Why You Cough After a Really Tough Workout)

How to Know When It's Safe to Sweat Outside Again

How can you know for sure that you're in the clear — literally — to enjoy that workout al fresco? Before you head out, check the official U.S. Air Quality Index, an easy-to-use color-coded index that will let you know whether the air quality in your area is healthy or unhealthy for you to breathe in. Dr. Parikh recommends avoiding the outdoors altogether during times of poor air quality, recognized as "unhealthy" and "hazardous" on the index scale.

For added protection, mask up. Dr. Parikh also recommends N95 or KN95 masks, which will help prevent you from breathing in unhealthy particles. If you hit the road and notice you're having trouble breathing or you feel lightheaded, head back inside. If you don't feel like your normal self within 10 minutes, Dr. Parikh says to seek medical attention ASAP.