4 Olympians Share Their Biggest Tips for Achieving Fitness Goals

Sun's out, gyms are back, and the time is right to rededicate to your fitness goals. To reach your peak performance in no time, steal a few tried-and-true pointers from Tokyo's standout Olympians.

Be Holistic About Cross Training

"Your whole body needs to work together for running," says Aliphine Tuliamuk, an Olympic marathoner and Tracksmith athlete. That means balancing your mileage with other critical pillars to truly flow: plyometrics, stretching, weight training, and flexibility drills. "One tip that is true for all runners is that it's better to run one fewer mile in your training and to spend that time on drills and stretching," she says. That's key for injury prevention in distance running, where "imbalance will come back to haunt you," says Tuliamuk. (Related: Why the Left Side of Your Body Is Weaker Than Your Right — and How to Fix It)

Focus On Hydration

It's simple: Being hydrated helps fend off fatigue. "I drink a glass of water in the morning first thing," says Kyra Condie, who will compete in the debut of Olympic rock climbing this summer. Condie sticks with water as she trains, but then adds electrolytes — a mix that includes salt and potassium — to her midday drink to replenish for the next workout. "It helps me retain my hydration." (See her in action: Watch Olympic Climber Kyra Condie Reach the Top of a Wall In Under 8 Seconds)

Put On Some Tunes

"Music is a huge motivator in helping me push through tough workouts," says gold medal–winning sprinter Allyson Felix, who pops in Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (Buy It, $279, amazon.com). "I have playlists and specific songs that I know will help me when I need that extra little push." Felix also uses podcasts as a mental wind-down as part of her post-workout recovery: "That's been a game changer for me."

Plan Ahead for Peak Strength