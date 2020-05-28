From daily cleaning intermissions to temperature checks, your next trip to the gym (whenever that may be) is simply going to be different in the post-lockdown world.

Life is slowly going back to normal—or, at least, a new version of normal—and businesses that have closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are starting to reopen. Gyms and fitness studios are beginning to do the same, but much like grocery stores and retail outlets, your gym is going to look a little different the next time you go.

First, it's worth pointing out that there's no guaranteed method of making a gym (or anywhere else) COVID-proof. Like many things in this new pandemic world, going to the gym isn't a risk-free decision. "Any time we go out, there is a risk," says William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "What we are all trying to do is lower the risk." (Related: Can I Run Outside During the Coronavirus Pandemic?)

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued general framework guidance for all reopening businesses across America (including fitness facilities), the approach thus far has been different from location to location, largely because of varying state and local guidelines. Some gyms and fitness studios are requiring protective measures such as temperature checks and face masks, while others are leaning more heavily on hand hygiene and encouraging members to police themselves. Nearly every fitness facility that's beginning to reopen has enacted enhanced cleaning practices (more on those soon) and announced plans to keep close tabs on crowd capacity to ensure members can safely practice social distancing. (FYI: Most major franchise gyms or studios explicitly list their COVID-19 safety updates online, so check them out if you're wondering, and it's not a bad idea to read up before you go. And, if your gym doesn't have that info online, you can always call for more details.)

What do experts think of gyms' new COVID-19 safety protocols?

TBH, it's a mixed bag. Some experts think reopening gyms and studios are doing the best they can, while others think it's still not a good idea to be anywhere near a community fitness space right now.

Reminder: COVID-19 can be spread by people who don't even realize they're infected, and that's a sticking point for Richard Watkins, M.D., an infectious disease physician and a professor of internal medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University. "It is far safer to work out at home in order to social distance and avoid people infected with COVID-19 who might not have any symptoms," he says. (For instance, you could always check out these trainers and studios that are offering free online workout classes amid the pandemic.)

As businesses, in general, begin to reopen, gyms should be way down on your list of places to go, adds Henry F. Raymond, Dr.PH, M.P.H., associate director for public health at the Rutgers School of Public Health. "You're in an enclosed space, panting and sweating. There are lots of opportunities for you to exhale virus particles if you happen to be infected but not symptomatic," he explains. People also tend to touch their faces more when they work out and, if your hands happen to touch an infected surface before you do this, you risk getting sick, he says.

The fact that most gyms are indoors is especially concerning to Raymond. "If you could put all of the equipment in a parking lot, everyone was spaced out, and fresh air was blowing, that would be a better situation," he explains. (Related: Should You Wear a Face Mask for Outdoor Runs During the Coronavirus Pandemic?)

On the other hand, Dr. Schaffner acknowledges that people want to live their lives—which, for many, includes going to the gym or a workout studio. He's not exactly encouraging people to rush to these places, but he says certain protocols are more helpful than others. For instance, temperature checks are a "modest contribution to actual prevention against COVID-19," he notes. They're no doubt helpful, but of course, not everyone who has COVID-19 will necessarily develop a fever. "It's a very imperfect intervention, but it is something," says Dr. Schaffner.

Reduced capacity in exercise classes is also "perfectly reasonable," adds Dr. Schaffner. But Dr. Watkins urges people to rethink doing in-person classes of any kind at this point. "I strongly recommend against being in a room with other people for an extended time," he says.

As for signs and floor markers that remind gym-goers to practice social distancing, Dr. Schaffner says they tend to work really well. "People find those markers to be a useful guide and really adhere to them," he explains.

Ultimately, it's up to you (and your access to a reopened location) whether you want to return to the gym or workout studio. It's understandable if you're antsy for your fitness routine to get back to normal—and the good news is, plenty of facilities are following public health and safety guidelines. Just know that you can get an effective workout at home if you don't feel comfortable going to the gym yet.

But if you're determined to get back to your local studio as soon as those doors open, experts stress the importance of understanding that this simply isn't a risk-free activity. Even if you practice all of the recommended coronavirus safety measures, you're not necessarily guaranteed to avoid becoming infected—or, possibly, infecting someone else.

"You have to think about your own level of risk you're willing to accept," says Raymond. "And don't forget that what you do influences whoever you come into contact with. Do you feel OK going to a gym with other people who are exhaling strenuously and then going home to your grandmother? Think about that."

Curious as to what this "new normal" will really be like IRL? Here's a clearer picture of what your next trip to the gym or workout studio might look like, so you're not totally shocked when it's time to return.

Gold's Gym

Image zoom Gold's Gym

For now, most Gold's Gym locations remain closed, as the fitness chain's new protocols are shaped by not only recommendations from public health officials, but also federal, state, and local guidelines, says Adam Zeitsiff, president and CEO of Gold's Gym. "We have been collaborating with other brands across the fitness industry to inform protocols you will see gyms adopting nationwide," he adds. The fitness chain also surveyed its members to see what would make them feel safe when they work out in public spaces again and did its best to accommodate those requests, explains Zeitsiff.

As Gold's Gym locations begin to reopen, each facility will do so in phases, says Zeitsiff. Again, timelines are murky and ever-changing, but overall, the first phase of reopening will include access to cardio machines, free weights, strength machines, and stretching areas. Group exercise classes, kids' areas, pools, saunas, and steam rooms, however, won't be available until phase two (or later), explains Zeitsiff.

Image zoom Gold's Gym

The company is also asking members to sign a new code of conduct that requires them to respect Gold's Gym's updated policies, including social distancing, avoiding equipment that's marked out-of-use, and staying home when sick, says Zeitsiff. (Related: A Fitness Instructor Is Leading "Socially Distant Dancing" On Her Street Every Day)

Here's what else you can expect when your nearest Gold's Gym reopens:

All staff will wear masks and gloves (members are recommended, but not required, to do the same).

Each gym will have a daily "intermission" from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., during which staff will restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning. Members inside the gym during that time will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may check-in during the intermission.

Touchless scan will allow for no-contact check-in.

Safety signs and reminders on COVID-19 prevention measures will be placed throughout the gym.

Staggered cardio and strength machines will be spread out by at least six feet.

Floor markers will promote social distancing.

SoulCycle

The cult-favorite cycling studio started getting the OK to reopen from local and state government officials in early May, with studios in Dallas, Houston, and Vancouver among the first to safely reopen.

SoulCycle has an extensive list of updated safety protocols, but here's an idea of what to expect at your next ride:

Staff will disinfect all common areas before and after check-ins, with extra attention on bikes, weights, and other high-touch surfaces after every class.

Riders can check-in digitally via the SoulCycle app.

Shoes will be disinfected and rotated so they're never worn two classes in a row.

Staff will be required to wear gloves and undergo temperature checks. Both staff and class participants will be strongly encouraged to wear masks (unless required by local health officials).

When required by local law, temperature checks will also be mandatory for riders.

Riders will sign a health declaration stating that they agree to the local government's health and safety measures (you'll be able to sign in your app).

Classes will have fewer riders, and some bikes will be marked out-of-use to promote social distancing.

Studios will no longer stock gum, razors, Q-tips, or offer complimentary phone charging. Hair ties and individually-wrapped earplugs will be behind the desk, available upon request.

Floor markers will encourage social distancing in the lobby, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

There will be no shower access.

Crunch

As everyone begins to navigate more new normals at the gym, Keith Worts, CEO of Crunch Signature, says the company is encouraging members to "be kind, be considerate, and be mindful" of behaviors such as wiping down machines, maintaining distance from other members, and using hand sanitizer.

Among several other new safety protocols, reopening Crunch gyms are doing the following:

Members will have access to contactless check-in via the Crunch app.

Staff will wear masks and gloves. Members can choose whether or not to wear masks or gloves (unless required by local health officials).

High-traffic areas, including floors and mats, will be cleaned at least daily.

Staff will clean equipment and machines regularly throughout the day.

Some machines will be off-limits to promote social distancing.

Classes will have limited capacity.

CorePower Yoga

On the yoga front, here's what CorePower Yoga is doing as some of its studios reopen:

Floor markers in the lobby and mat markers in class will encourage social distancing.

Studio and class capacity will be limited.

Members must reserve classes (no walk-ins).

Showers are closed.

Members are strongly encouraged to bring their own mat, towel, and water.

Instructors will avoid physical assists in class.

Staff and class participants will be required to wear face masks.

All weights and studio surfaces will be regularly disinfected.

Temperature and self-health checks will be mandatory for staff.