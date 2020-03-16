Before we go any further, the best workout motivation tip we have for you—regardless of what excuse you struggle with—is to swap the carrot for the stick. "You didn't gain 10 pounds in 10 days, so it might take a while to lose it," says trainer Jim Karas, author of The 7-Day Energy Surge. "Be patient and visualize yourself in leaner days for positive reinforcement."

Now that you’ve got your mind right, keep these workout motivation tips handy to make fitness a real routine. (Just don’t forget to integrate rest days, too!)