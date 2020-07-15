Race Training

Whether you’re running your first race, or training for a marathon or a triathlon, you can find the running tips, training plans, and workout motivation you need to succeed.

Most Recent

How to Find Time for Marathon Training When You Think It's Impossible

It's no secret that training for a marathon takes a lot of miles, strength, mental fortitude—and, yep, time. One writer shares her tips for making it happen.
You’re Just 8 Weeks Away From *Crushing* Your First Mini Triathlon

Also known as a "sprint" triathlon, this is the perfect beginner's distance.
The SWEAT App Is Kicking Off the New Year with a Series of Workout Challenges Built for Everyone

SWEAT trainers like Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells want you to start 2020 on a positive note.
How to Train for a Half Marathon for Beginners (Plus, a 12-Week Plan)

Check "run a half marathon" off your bucket list with this comprehensive training plan.
The Ultimate Treadmill Interval Workout for Every Fitness Level

Feel as if you're on a conveyor belt to nowhere? Here's how to love your indoor run again.
Everything You Need to Know About Marathon Training for Beginners

Anyone can run a marathon—you just have to know how to train for one.
More Race Training

A Triathlon Training Plan for First-Timers

Follow this 14-week plan and you'll conquer your first try like a seasoned pro
The 4-Minute Tabata Workout for Incredible Arms

Oh, you want to know which way it is to the beach?
Train for Longer, Harder Treks

Maximize Your Run

7 Unexpected Perks of Winter Race Training

12 Tasty Alternatives to Energy Gels

A Beginner's Guide to Bodybuilding for Women

Whether you want to strut onstage in a bikini or just hit the weight room for the strength benefits, here's what you need to know.

All Race Training

The Best Free Running Apps for Every Type of Training

Two Badass Wheelchair Runners Share How the Sport Has Entirely Changed Their Lives

What to Eat Before Running

Which Is Better: Treadmill or Elliptical?

I Didn't Finish My First Marathon—and I'm Super Happy About It

Interval Running Workouts That Will Make You Even Faster

What Is a Fartlek Run?

It Took Me Years of Hard Work to Do a CrossFit Muscle-Up—But It Was Totally Worth It

5 Valuable Lessons I Learned from Following My First Strength Training Plan

What to Know Before Working with a Trainer or Fitness Coach from Instagram

Squat Therapy Is a Genius Trick for Learning Proper Squat Form

Lifting Weights Helped Me Understand That Women Can Take Up Space

Could Altitude Training Rooms Be the Key to Your Next PR?

What Running Back-to-Back Marathons Taught Me About Mental Toughness

Des Linden Gets Super Honest About Skipping Strength Training and Being a Female Athlete

How to Run Back-to-Back Races Without Killing Your Body

5 Common Mistakes Runners Make On Race Day

Why All Runners Need Balance and Stability Training

The One Mental Trick That Could Help You Power Through Your Workout

5 Surprising Things I Learned from My First Trail Running Race

I Fell In Love with Competitive Jump Roping In My 30's

Casey Brown Is the Badass Mountain Biker Who Will Inspire You to Test Your Limits

Jordan Hasay Was Training Like a Beast to Crush the Chicago Marathon

How to Determine Your Running Gait—and Why It Matters

Learn How to Push Through Your Workout from CrossFit Coach Colleen Fotsch

