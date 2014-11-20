How to Train for a 5K Even If You Can't Run a Mile — Yet

Thanks to the pandemic's toll on the in-person fitness industry, many people have opted to forgo their gym membership for at-home options. While, for some that might have meany investing in big-ticket fitness equipment such as a Peloton Bike+ or a folding treadmill to save space, for others that mean to go back to basics and hit the pavement. Running requires little to no financial commitment (at least at the entry-level) — just throw on a pair of running shoes, load up your pump-up playlist, and get moving.

If you're interested in the whole "no-equipment needed, open-road, runner's high" thing, but are a true novice, the good news is that running is for everyone. Yes, even you who don't have a clue what a base pace means or how to avoid those dreaded side stitches. (Need more convincing? Read: If You Don't Run But Want to, This Guide Is for You)

This beginner's guide to running was designed by USA Track & Field certified coach Jason Fitzgerald of Strength Running specifically to show you how to train for a 5K run (or race, if you're so inclined). BTW, that's 3.1 miles, and it might sound scary right now, but if you follow this 5K beginner training plan, it's totally doable.

It's the perfect way to train for your first 5K or to get you started on the road to regular running, and you can complete it in just six weeks.

The best news? No prior running experience is necessary to learn how to train for a 5K. If you can walk, you can finish this program. (You could even go from the couch to a half marathon if you wanted!)

Beginner's Guide On How to Train for a 5K

Run: Three days a week, you'll do a run-walk combo (details in the plan below), alternating between running and walking segments to build up your endurance. If you have a watch with a timer or stopwatch function, use it to mark your intervals. Don't worry about speed during this 5K training plan for beginners. That will come with more time on your feet. Aim for a rate of perceived exertion (RPE) that feels like a 5 or 6 on a scale of 1 to 10 so you don't burn out too soon. (If you're having trouble breathing, these running breathing tips can help.)

Strength train: You'll strength train two days a week for this beginner 5K training plan, and these workouts will help keep you injury-free. (Not sure where to start? Follow this Ultimate Strength Workout for Runners.) Fitzgerald recommends this simple core routine. Complete three sets of the moves below, doing each exercise for 45 seconds to 1 minute, transitioning between movements without any rest. Recover for 1 to 2 minutes between each set. The whole workout takes about 20 minutes.

Rest: During this how to train for a 5K plan for beginners, you'll also take two days completely off each week to give your body time to rest and recover for your next workouts. (Related: 5 Cross-Training Workouts Every Runner Needs in Their Repertoire)

Do strides: Finally, you'll learn to perform "strides" — short bursts of speed from jogging to sprinting to jogging again, all in the course of 20 to 30 seconds. When doing your weekly strides, walk or rest for 45 to 90 seconds between each one. Do them after your mid-week base run.

"Always remember to stay relaxed during a stride," says Fitzgerald. "At no point should you be straining or racing." These strides will help loosen up your legs, get you ready for faster workouts, and reinforce good form. Ready to take it to the next level? Try these other interval running workouts.

Tips for How to Train for a 5K

This plan for how to train for a 5K is flexible to fit your lifestyle. Feel free to rearrange running, strength, and rest days as your schedule demands. You'll still reap the cardiovascular benefits.

Run with a friend. If they're pace is slower than yours, focus on perfecting your stride by landing lightly on your heels, then rolling forward to push off on your toes. If they're pace is faster, pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone one or two days per week will help you get stronger. The conversation and companionship will keep you coming back to this 5K training plan for beginners day after day.

Step up to our intermediate 5K training plan for the next round to beat your speed.

Print Your 5K Training Plan for Beginners

Click here for a larger, printable version of the complete training plan. (When printing, be sure to use landscape layout for best resolution.)