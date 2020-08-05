The Queer Eye star and The Biggest Loser trainer are teaming up to help you reach your fitness goals and donate to a good cause.

If running has been your saving grace during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, you're not alone. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and The Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo are teaming up with LG and Strava for the LG Get Started Virtual 5K Challenge.

The campaign not only allows you to crush your fitness goals alongside the likes of Brown and Lugo, but you'll also be helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts for every mile you run during the challenge.

Essentially, you'll be giving back to those on the frontlines of the pandemic simply by lacing up your sneakers and hitting the road. (What better way to get in on the virtual race running trend?)

Here's the scoop: Participants from the U.S. who sign up for the virtual 5K on the Strava website through August 17 can start the program by simply setting a goal via Strava—meaning, even if you're not an experienced runner, you can set a goal that helps you work your way up to the 5K's 3.1 miles.

Take Brown, for example. He told LG that he's never run a 5K, but it's on his list of 2020 goals. "Once I've created a goal for myself, the process that I go through to achieve that goal is what keeps me motivated," he shared. "Knowing once it's achieved and everything I had to go through to get there, that feeling is so rewarding." (Here's how to train for a 5K—even if you can't run a mile...yet.)

As for Lugo, she recently took to her Instagram Stories to share one of her early-morning runs, taking fans along on her favorite route (which has plenty of hills—eep!). She was so dedicated to hitting her goal of an under-30 minute 5K that she hit the pavement with her mouth still numb from a trip to the dentist—true dedication, y'all. (Related: Erica Lugo's Personal Weight-Loss Journey Makes Her One of the Most Relatable Trainers)

Once you sign up for the challenge on the Strava website, you'll log all of your activity in the Strava app. LG will then donate $1 for every mile you run (up to $10,000) to support communities that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To date, LG has already donated more than $350,000 to these efforts through matching employee donations and its corporate commitment, according to a press release from the company.

Whether you're logging virtual outdoor runs, virtual treadmill runs, or wheelchair activities, it all counts toward the challenge (and the donations). You can make it a team effort by virtually linking up for group runs via the Strava app, or you can get your sweat on solo. Either way, every single mile clocked will help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (Related: How Your Favorite Workout Brands Are Helping the Fitness Industry Survive the Coronavirus Pandemic)

Ready to get started? Simply fill out the entry form through Strava, and remember to log your activity every step of the way (literally). Activities logged during the challenge must be uploaded to Strava no later than three days after the challenge ends on August 17.

And, of course, be sure to share all your sweaty selfies using #LGoals for an extra boost of motivation from fellow participants.