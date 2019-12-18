Workout Trends

Women-Only Gyms Are All Over TikTok — and They Look Like Paradise
TikTok users are showing off workout spaces designed just for women.
You'll Definitely Want to Tune Into Peloton's New 'All for One' Music Festival This Weekend
They're leveling up their annual event by offering a weekend lineup of classes that rivals IRL music festivals.
How Champion Loren Mutch Became the MVP of Roller Derby
For one, roller derby is one of the few elite sports that welcomes transgender, intersex, and non-binary athletes with open arms!
Why You Should Do a Big Solo Hike This Year
Shake up your fitness routine — while getting some much-needed one-on-one time with Mother Nature — with these expert tips for trekking safely on your own.
I Tried The DB Method and Now Have the Peachy Glutes to Prove It
One writer shares her experience giving The DB Method a whirl to offer proof of whether or not it can whip the sleepiest of glutes into, well, cakes.
The Fun Fitness Benefits of Doing a Hula Hoop Workout
The hula hoop is more than just a toy — it's also a super fun exercise tool. Here's how (and why) to start adding a hula hoop workout into your fitness routine.
Kayla Itsines Has Officially Renamed Her Infamous "Bikini Body Guides"
The fitness industry has made a major (and, frankly, super necessary) shift in the way it talks about bodies and health. Itsines renaming her hugely popular program is the latest proof.
Tempo Just Launched Prenatal Classes That Make Exercising While Pregnant Stress-Free — and It's $400 Off Right Now
The AI-powered home gym can now help you stay safely active while you're expecting.
TikTok's Viral "Weight Loss Dance" Sparks Controversy Among Health Pros
What Muscles Does Biking Work?
The Latest TikTok Mobility Challenge Requires Zero Equipment — But That Doesn't Mean It's Easy
The Top Benefits of Cross-Country Skiing, According to an Olympian

Chobani and Reebok Are Teaming Up to Give Your Home Gym a Free Makeover

Prizes include everything from an elliptical to new sneakers.

You Can Now Walk or Bike From New York City to Canada, Thanks to This New 750-mile Trail
Cassey Ho Wants You to Test Your Core Strength with This Karate-Meets-Pilates Challenge
Peloton Now Lets You Customize Your Workouts By "Stacking" Your Classes
Is the NordicTrack VAULT the New MIRROR?
These Fitness Apps Are Offering Incredible Deals to Help You Take On 2021
Vanessa Hudgens Nailed the Flexibility Challenge That's Going Viral On TikTok
Cassey Ho and Julianne Hough Will Help You Ring In 2021 with New Guided Home Workouts
The Most Impressive Fitness Feats of 2020
Watch 74-Year-Old Joan MacDonald Deadlift 175 Pounds and Hit a New Personal Record
What Is the "12-3-30" Treadmill Workout?
Peloton Is Teaming Up with Shonda Rhimes for an 8-Week Wellness Experience
Jillian Michaels Says She "Doesn't Understand the Logic" Behind CrossFit Training
The Rockettes Are Teaching Free Virtual Dance Classes This Holiday Season
Holiday-Themed Virtual Runs to Sign Up for Before the New Year
Obé Launched New 'Workout Parties' So You Can Sweat Alongside Friends
Anna Victoria's Postpartum Journey Inspired Her to Launch New Programs On Her Fitness App
A Newfound Passion for Hiking Has Kept Me Sane During the Pandemic
This Gym Made a Mural for a 90-Year-Old Woman Who Watches Their Workouts from Her Window
Everything You Should Know Before Your First Bikepacking Trip
Cassey Ho Has a Message for People Who Think Pilates Is "Easy"
Emily Skye Created a New Pregnancy Workout Program to Guide You Through Each Trimester
A Video of a 9-Month Pregnant Woman Running a 5:25 Mile Is Going Viral
The North Face Is Fighting for Equality In Outdoor Exploration with This Awesome Initiative
This Trainer’s IG Live Workouts Have Raised Nearly $1 Million for Charity
How Fitness Coach Alicia McKenzie Is Raising Awareness About Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer
