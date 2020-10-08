The trainer is partnering with the Keep a Breast Foundation for its annual Fit 4 Prevention campaign, which empowers breast cancer survivors and advocates through fitness.

When it comes to breast cancer, prevention is key. While being vigilant about early detection is vital, lifestyle factors — such as your workout routine — can also help reduce your risk of developing the disease. In fact, among women with high-risk forms of breast cancer (meaning a high risk of recurrence), research suggests that those who do 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise (think: brisk walking) per week may be able to reduce their risk of recurrence by a whopping 55 percent compared to those who don't exercise as often.

To help spread awareness about the importance of fitness in breast cancer prevention, the Keep a Breast Foundation (KAB) recently kicked off its annual Fit 4 Prevention fundraising campaign.

Every year, Fit 4 Prevention hosts a series of donation-based workout classes to raise money for KAB. More importantly, this fitness-based initiative creates a community of advocates, survivors, and family members, who inspire each other to take control of their health.

McKenzie, a mom of four and the founder of wellness platform LiftLikeaMother, is supporting KAB's initiative to educate others on how breast cancer disproportionately affects Black women. While her goal has always been to empower others through fitness, McKenzie's platform focuses on more than just physical health. In addition to prioritizing emotional wellbeing, the trainer encourages her supporters to get involved in social issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

Recently, McKenzie found herself diving into health and wellness within the BIPOC community. "I've been educating myself more and more about how Black women are disproportionately affected when it comes to their health," she tells Shape. (Related: How Racism Affects Your Mental Health)

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the horizon, McKenzie saw an opportunity to bring light to these disparities by participating in KAB's Fit 4 Prevention campaign. "When it comes to breast cancer, Black women tend to have an increased mortality rate and are treated unjustly because of how our society is structured," she says. "I wanted to use my platform to bring awareness to some of these overlooked issues."

Even though Black and white women get breast cancer at roughly the same rate, the breast cancer death rate was 40 percent higher among Black women compared to the death rate among white women between 2013 and 2017, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS also notes that breast cancer incidence rates are higher in Black women under the age of 40, specifically, compared to white women in the same age group. What's more, "the overall [breast] cancer incidence among African American and Hispanic population has continued to grow" at alarming rates, according to a recent paper exploring racial disparities in breast cancer.

McKenzie's goal is to raise at least $1,000 through her class to support KAB's initiative. Through the Fit 4 Prevention campaign, the non-profit aims to raise $1,000,000 in total this year.