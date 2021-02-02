Apple Fitness+ Is Helping You Celebrate Black History Month with a New Collection of Workouts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Apple Fitness+ may be a newbie in the at-home workout game, but the platform continuously brings exciting new fitness classes and activities to your home sweat sessions. Now, Apple is kicking off Black History Month with a slew of exciting goodies — including new workouts that celebrate Black culture, a new limited-edition Apple Watch that was designed with Black history in mind, and much more.

Throughout the month of February, Apple Fitness+ will be rolling out a collection of themed workouts to celebrate Black History Month. Fitness+ trainer Sherica Holmon, for example, is leading a 45-minute cycling workout featuring a playlist of Black disco, funk, and soul artists. “We are celebrating Black excellence in the Fitness+ studio!!” Holmon wrote in an Instagram post. “This special ride is very close to my heart.”

Whichever workout you choose, be sure to participate in the new Unity Activity Challenge, in which you can earn a limited-edition award by closing your Move rings seven days in a row at any point during the month of February.

After you finish your sweat session, you can use Apple Maps to find a yummy post-workout meal near you and support a Black-owned business at the same time. As part of its Black History Month offerings, the brand announced a new collection of Apple Maps Guides in partnership with EatOkra, an app that helps you locate Black-owned restaurants in your area. Pretty sweet, right?

Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity $397 SHOP IT Apple