Sticking to New Year's resolutions is hard enough, but considering 2020 was easily one of the most stressful years in modern history, reaching your health and wellness goals might feel even more intimidating than usual. If you need help kicking things off, fitness apps across the board are offering free trials and discounted memberships to new users throughout the month of January — and, in some cases, even longer. (Related: The Best New Wellness Books Hitting Shelves In January)

Whether you're a sucker for a good HIIT class, like to wind down with a long yoga flow, or need to clear your mind with meditation, these apps are here to not only help you reset and recharge, but also save you a little money in the process.

Centr

If you're looking for a challenge that'll take you beyond January, Chris Hemsworth's health and fitness app Centr is offering new users a six-week free trial. You'll get access to over 1,000 workouts, 600 recipes, and 200 meditations and sleep visualizations, all crafted by Hemsworth's team of wellness experts, trainers, and chefs. Sign up by January 12 and you'll be able to join the app's Centr Fusion program — which includes six weeks of mindful movement (think: strength training, boxing-infused HIIT, and yoga) — for free.

Fhitting Room

To start the new year, Fhitting Room, a New York-based HIIT studio, is offering two weeks of free on-demand classes for new users for a limited time. New subscribers will get to take advantage of a full library of pre-recorded workouts that are both bodyweight- and equipment-based and suitable for all fitness levels. The best part? You can try a free 30-minute full-body workout on the studio's website beforehand to get a taste of the training style and see if it's right for you.

Alo Moves

Peloton

305 Fitness At Home

Down Dog

Exhale

Exhale describes itself as "one part fitness, one part spa, all parts total wellbeing experience." The platform's fitness membership includes a huge library of live and on-demand barre, cardio, yoga, and HIIT workouts, normally priced at $50 per month. But as you head into 2021, you can score an Exhale Everywhere membership for half off at just $25 per month. Whether you're into fast-paced HIIT and cardio or low-impact yoga and barre, the app has something for everyone.

Emily Skye FIT