Resurface is an incredible Netflix original about veterans who are learning how to surf in an effort to manage their PTSD. Watch a vet—who lost both his legs and one arm to a detonated IED—catch his first wave, and try not to be inspired.

Operation Surf, the California-based program showcased in the film, helps wounded and injured veterans use the sea as their therapeutic escape from their traumas. No injury is too big an obstacle to avoid the surf—even a man who'd been through six different explosions and who lost most of his hearing and his vision keeps returning to the ocean. (See: How Fitness Helped This Woman Cope with Going Blind and Deaf)

"The traumas live in their bodies," said Van Curaza, the founder of Operation Surf, in the documentary. "In order to get healing, you must involve the body in the treatment." You've been warned: it's a tearjerker, but next time you have a rough day, think of these veterans who used sport as their rehabilitation and follow their lead. (Related: 13 Mental Health Benefits of Exercise)