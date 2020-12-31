Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s safe to say there are few people in the fitness world who can match the energy of Cassey Ho or Julianne Hough. Ho is known for being able to maintain a smile through painful plié squats in her Blogilates classes, while Hough’s KINRGY dance workouts have often been called the “SoulCycle of dance.”

If you’ve ever wondered what their chemistry might be like together, now’s your chance to find out. The two teamed up to teach a special batch of workouts on FitOn, an app that offers free video workouts by celeb trainers, to help you get sweaty and sore in the new year.

Ho and Hough’s workouts are part of FitOn’s 2021 Reset Challenge, a four-week program to help you kick off the new year feeling strong, both physically and mentally. The challenge, starting January 1, includes a curated list of 20 FitOn workouts — including the new classes from Hough and Ho — and four meditations, all of which you can work through at your own pace (you can join the challenge for free here). Whether you’re kicking off a new routine in 2021 or you’ve been training for a while, the challenge is all about prioritizing healthy habits and revitalizing your mind. (Looking for other ways to start 2021 on the right foot? Join our 21-day workout program with obé to help you hit refresh in the new year.)

The curated 2021 Reset Challenge collection includes everything from intense HIIT workouts to feel-good stretch sessions. But Ho and Hough’s new classes will focus on their signature Pilates and dance-inspired exercises, respectively. In one workout, Ho will guide Hough through all of the plié pulses, roll-ups, and leg lifts that you know and love from her Blogilates workouts. In another class, Hough will teach Ho some fiery, energetic dance moves from her KINRGY platform. The two will also launch new solo Pilates and KINRGY workouts for FitOn in the new year.

While the duo's Pilates class is already live, their full collection will be available starting January 4 under the "On-Demand" section of the app's "Celebrity" category. (Related: The Body Scan Meditation Julianne Hough Does Multiple Times a Day)

