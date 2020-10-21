Whether she's calling out unrealistic beauty standards on Instagram or getting candid about her insecurities, Cassey Ho clearly doesn't stand for BS. In her latest video, the Blogilates creator is shutting down misconceptions about Pilates — namely, the (misguided) notion that Pilates "doesn't work your body" as well as other workouts.

But Ho isn't just calling out haters with a regular post on the 'Gram. She wrote a sassy, sharp song to shatter the myth that Pilates' small, controlled movements are "easy." (Remember when she challenged Brie Larson to do 100 sit-ups in five minutes?)

Showing off a series of killer Pilates moves — from teasers to side planks — Ho sings, "I be minding my own business, getting fit with my Pilates, when I hear the boys say, 'Does that even work your body?' Does that even work your body?! Have you even tried? Let's put you in a teaser and see if you won't cry."

In the next verse, Ho jokes about the inevitable heavy breathing, limb shaking, and next-day soreness you'll feel after a solid Pilates session. (If you know, you know.)

Ho's humor aside, it's long past time to move on from outdated stereotypes about Pilates being "easy" or the myth that it's only meant for certain body types. (Here's how another influencer is advocating for larger bodies in Pilates.)

Pilates can even improve your performance in other workouts. "When you start focusing on your core, you realize that all of your muscles are connected through your core," Pilates instructor, Tracy Zindell previously told Shape. "With a stronger core, you can run faster, your yoga is on point, and overall, the rest of your workouts improve." (Related: How to Use a Pilates Reformer for Beginners)