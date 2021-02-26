With most of us working out at home for the foreseeable future, it's understandable if you're already feeling humdrum about your home workout setup. Thankfully, Reebok and Chobani are offering an unbeatable opportunity for home fitness enthusiasts: The two brands are teaming up for a sweepstakes where you'll have the chance to win a "complete home gym experience," and you'll probably freak the F out when you see what's included in the prize package.

Between now and March 10, U.S. residents over the age of 18 can enter the sweepstakes via Chobani's website. One grand prize winner will score a bevy of fitness-themed goodies that, altogether, retail for a cool $4,500.

Intrigued? There's more: If you win the sweepstakes, you'll also get three sets of resistance bands (light, medium, and heavy); a 12-pound Reebok Strength Series Weight Vest to amp up strength and cardio sessions alike; a fitness mat; an ab wedge mat for core, back, and neck support; and a pair of Reebok Nano X1 Sneakers that provide responsive cushioning whether you're shadowboxing, hitting the pavement for a run, or smashing a mat-based sweat session. And if, after all of that, you're still missing some gear, fear not, because the prize package also includes a $1,000 gift card to Reebok.

Of course, no home gym experience is complete without some pre- and post-workout snacks. To help you fuel up, the grand prize includes 100 coupons for free single-serve Chobani Complete cups or drinks, plus a mini-fridge to stash 'em in. (Related: 12 Yogurt Health Benefits That Show Off Its Nutritional Power)

Even if you don't win the grand prize package, you'll still have an opportunity to score some fitness goodies. Three runners-up will each get two pairs of the Reebok Nano X1 Sneakers, along with 25 coupons for free Chobani Complete cups or drinks. (Related: The Expert-Backed Guide to Full-Fat vs. Nonfat Greek Yogurt)