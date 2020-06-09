Brands and athletes are distancing themselves from CrossFit after co-founder and CEO, Greg Glassman posted an insensitive tweet referencing George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Over the weekend, Glassman tweeted in response to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME, a global health research institute at the University of Washington), which linked to a statement about the public health impacts of racism. Glassman's reply to the IHME's tweet read: "It's FLOYD-19." Unsurprisingly, a lot of people took issue with Glassman's distasteful play on words.

Despite criticisms about his first tweet, the following day, Glassman replied to the IHME's tweet again, saying: "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally." For context, Glassman appears to be referring to the IHME's projected model of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S., which drew scrutiny for what some said were unreliable research methods.

"Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots,'" continued Glassman's tweet. He appears to be quoting a passage from a 2013 issue of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, which discussed the debates surrounding the use of quarantine as a public health measure during pandemics. (Related: When, Exactly, Should You Self-Isolate If You Think You Have the Coronavirus?)

Even before Glassman said anything, CrossFit had opted not to post any statements on the current protests fighting racial injustices and inequalities in the U.S. The impact of Glassman's tweets—and, at the time, CrossFit's silence—has extended beyond any backlash on social media. Reebok announced it will discontinue talks about renewing a decade-long partnership with CrossFit that's ending this year: "Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ," Reebok said in a statement to Footwear News. Rogue Fitness is also removing the CrossFit logo from the 2020 Rogue Invitational. And NOBULL stated: "As a brand born out of the broader CrossFit community, we refuse to sit idly by and allow for any association of our brand with [CrossFit's] recent statements or viewpoints. We unequivocally condemn racism and believe that Black Lives Matter." (Related: Powerful Moments of Peace, Unity, and Hope from Black Lives Matter Protests)

High-profile CrossFit athletes have weighed in on Glassman's comments, too. Four-time CrossFit Games winner Rich Froning shared his stance on Instagram, writing that it's "impossible to stay loyal to leadership who make callous statements that alienate and divide in a time when unity is needed." He added that he's "considering what [his] next steps are" in his relationship with CrossFit. He continued: "We cannot and will not stand with these comments or beliefs."

CrossFit Games 2019 winner Tia-Clair Toomey wrote that she's "incredibly ashamed to be a part of an organization that we have dedicated so much of ourselves to," and that her "future with CrossFit is unclear and depends on the direction of HQ." Athlete Noah Ohlsen wrote that his participation in this year's CrossFit Games "will be contingent upon major changes being made." Two-time CrossFit Games champion ⁣Katrín Davíðsdóttir wrote that she's "truly ashamed, disappointed, and angry" about the fitness organization's recent statements. (Related: How to Tackle the Infamous Fran CrossFit Workout)

Some gym owners have shared their decisions to drop their CrossFit affiliations as well. In an Instagram post, Brick New York stated that it will no longer "be associated with an organization that fails to stand up for equality and speak up against racial injustice." Instead of renewing its affiliation with CrossFit in August, Brick New York plans to donate its usual affiliate fee to "organizations that promote justice and equality," according to the gym's IG post.

Mike Young, owner of North Carolina gym Athletic Lab, brought forward even more context about Glassman. In an article on Medium, Young described a Zoom call with Glassman in which Glassman reportedly said, "I do not mourn George Floyd." Young also wrote that Glassman reportedly "denied any notion that racism might exist in some police forces," and "seemed to downplay racism at all."

Moreover, Rocket CrossFit in Seattle shared a blog post with a screenshot of what appears to be an email from Glassman to the gym's owner, Alyssa Royse. In the blog post, Royse wrote that she'd emailed Glassman first in the hope that he, and CrossFit as a whole, might "rise to the occasion" of supporting the Black community as hundreds of thousands of people around the world participate in Black Lives Matter protests. "As someone who loves CrossFit, I was genuinely worried about the future of the company, which has so much potential to do so much good," wrote Royse. The screenshot shows that, in his response to her email, Glassman reportedly wrote that Royse is "delusional," "a really shitty person," and "doing [her] best to brand [CrossFit] as racist."

On Sunday, the CrossFit Twitter account posted a statement from Glassman in response to the backlash. "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism," it reads. "I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist, but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME__UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd's name in that effort was wrong."

The statement didn't seem to go over well on Twitter, especially the "not racist but a mistake" phrase.

The entire situation has reignited a conversation about diversity and inclusion in CrossFit. On Monday, CrossFit athlete Elisabeth Akinwale posted a two-part video that she'd originally filmed in 2017 about race in CrossFit, writing on Instagram that "maybe more people are open to hearing [this conversation] now."

"I think it's important to distinguish that there are different perspectives," Akinwale said of diversity in CrossFit. "There's CrossFit as a training method that someone's doing in their local community, and then there are elite CrossFit competitions. Both of those worlds, I think, see a pretty significant lack of integration [for BIPOC people]. So, they're different, but I think [the lack of integration has] been fairly consistent."

Speaking from the perspective of a CrossFit athlete and coach who's traveled to several gyms around the world, Akinwale said she's noticed many misconceptions about BIPOC people in CrossFit, including the misguided notion that Black people "just don't do" CrossFit. "Black people do do CrossFit," she said in one of her videos. "You might not see it at the Games. You might not see it at your local gym. But what I've noticed is, when I've visited gyms that have people of color as owners, then they typically have people of color as members. I think leadership matters, and seeing yourself represented when you come in the door makes a difference to people."