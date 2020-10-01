These No-Equipment Boxing Classes Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research

Today marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The month of October provides an opportunity for organizations, family members, and survivors to spread awareness about the disease, which is projected to kill nearly 42,000 women this year alone.

To help do its part in raising awareness, Bloomingdale's is joining forces with Rumble Boxing for a virtual series of donation-based "Knock Out Breast Cancer" workout classes where you can break a sweat for a good cause. (Related: The Latest Science On Your Breast Cancer Risk, Explained By Doctors)

"I’m incredibly excited for Rumble Boxing to be joining forces with Bloomingdale’s to knock out breast cancer," Ferraro, a founding trainer at Rumble, tells Shape. "This is a cause that’s near and dear to my heart, as my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and what kept her positive and feeling great was having an active body and active mind. Fitness has power, and we’re excited to share this positive message and help raise donations to support the Give Pink philanthropic partners."

"The annual Bloomingdale's Give Pink campaign is a cause that's important to our customers and Bloomingdale's family, and an initiative our communities look forward to supporting year after year," Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Bloomingdale's, said in a statement. (Related: Breast Cancer Changed My Entire Body Forever—But I'm Finally OK with It)

Last year alone, Bloomingdales raised $1 million through its Give Pink initiative, noted Berman. This year, due to social distancing guidelines imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company is evolving its campaign to provide convenient, engaging virtual events, including the donation-based classes with Rumble. (Related: How the Latest Fitness Class Technology Is Changing At-Home Workouts)

If you aren't familiar with Rumble, the fitness studio is known for its intense cross-training workout classes. A typical Rumble class is split into two sections: traditional boxing and bench training. The boxing portion of the class is divided into 10 rounds that focus on six punches: a jab, a cross, left and right hooks, and left and right uppercuts. The bench portion, on the other hand, focuses on strength training and some high-intensity bodyweight exercises. (Related: This At-Home Beginner's Boxing Workout Will Get You in Fighting Shape)

Since the pandemic hit, Rumble, like so many other fitness studios, has gone mostly virtual. For months, the studio has been sharing a number of cardio and bodyweight workouts on its IGTV channel, all of which can be done from the comfort of your home. It's likely that its virtual Knock Out Breast Cancer series with Bloomingdale's will follow the same blueprint — so you can look forward to music-fueled rounds of boxing, complete with planks, mountain climbers, high-knees, and more.