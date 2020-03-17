Regardless of whether you're a member of the gym, Planet Fitness will be hosting a series of free fitness classes dubbed "Home Work-Ins", streaming live on its Facebook page every day.

Tune in at 7 p.m. EST for a 20-minute class led by Planet Fitness-certified trainers, including special guests like The Biggest Loser coach, Erica Lugo.

If you can't participate in any of the live classes, no sweat: All of the workouts will be made available on Planet Fitness's Facebook page and its YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.