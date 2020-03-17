These Trainers and Studios Are Offering Free Online Workout Classes Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Tuning into this need, several fitness trainers, gyms, and studios are now offering free online workout options to help everyone stay fit and connected. Not only that, but online mental health platforms have also been finding ways to connect with people free of charge during this difficult time.
Whether you love a good HIIT class, like to wind down with a long yoga flow, or need to take a moment for meditation, here are some options from your favorite fitness fanatics and mental health experts as you ride out this pandemic.
Planet Fitness
Regardless of whether you're a member of the gym, Planet Fitness will be hosting a series of free fitness classes dubbed "Home Work-Ins", streaming live on its Facebook page every day.
Tune in at 7 p.m. EST for a 20-minute class led by Planet Fitness-certified trainers, including special guests like The Biggest Loser coach, Erica Lugo.
If you can't participate in any of the live classes, no sweat: All of the workouts will be made available on Planet Fitness's Facebook page and its YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.
305 Fitness
Shake off your social-distancing stress with 305 Fitness. The dance-cardio studio is now offering free live-stream workouts on its YouTube channel every day at 12 p.m. EST.
Based on 305 Fitness's first live-stream, the workouts will mimic in-person classes, featuring a mashup of aerobic and anaerobic training with sprints and muscle toning.
If you're looking for the full 305 experience, simply find an open space, dim the lights, blast your favorite tunes, and buckle up for a sweat-soaked dance workout that won't disappoint.
Underbelly Yoga
To help bring the mindfulness of yoga to the masses, Jessamyn Stanley's Underbelly Yoga is offering a free 14-day trial to new subscribers.
If you aren't familiar with the app, the virtual yoga studio is a gentle introduction to yoga in three courses: Air (to learn mindful breath), Earth (to connect the breath to simple yoga postures), and Fire (to advance skills and build heat). The goal? To provide peace to the mind and body, which is perfect for those feeling overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peloton
Up until now, workouts on the Peloton app have been mostly compatible with the brand's own equipment. But thanks to a new free 90-day trial, you can try Peloton's workouts by hopping on your own bike or treadmill.
Don't have equipment? There are plenty of options for strength training, yoga, and stretching with top trainers motivating you along the way.
Fit Body App
It's no secret that Anna Victoria's Fit Body workouts are challenging (even for the trainer herself). So, it comes as no surprise that thousands of people have been subscribing to the app amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To make her workouts more accessible during these trying times, Victoria recently announced that new users will be able to take advantage of the app for free for the next 30 days. All you have to do is use the code DAJEITALIA at checkout to redeem the offer.
Down Dog
The folks behind Down Dog believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most.
To do its part in helping out, Down Dog is making all of its apps—Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout—completely free until April 1.
Download the collection of Down Dog apps via the App Store.
Tone It Up
The Tone It Up app is known for offering inspiring, effective, on-demand fitness training, including live classes and 10-40-minute workout videos. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the app will be free for new users for the next 30 days to help make being at home a little more comfortable.
Download the app from the App Store to enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of video-guided workouts in yoga, weight training, HIIT, cardio, barre, boxing, kettlebell, strength, and so much more.
P.volve
Starting March 16, P.volve is offering 30 days of free streaming to all new members, giving them access to hundreds of workouts through the P.volve online streaming platform. All you have to do is head to the P.volve website and use the code ONEPVOLVE to start your free trial.
That's not all: The online fitness studio will also be sharing free live workouts on Instagram Live and YouTube three times a day (8 a.m. EST, 1 p.m. EST, and 6 p.m. EST) for fitness fanatics practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each IG Live/YouTube workout will be 15-20 minutes long and led by P.volve's top instructors. To help ease stress and anxiety, wellness tips will also be available on P.volve's YouTube page, along with informative live chats streamed with acupuncturists on the app.
Fight Camp
Whether you want to learn basic boxing skills or try HIIT workouts that blend punches with bodyweight plyometric moves, Fight Camp is the app for you.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the interactive boxing workout app has uploaded dozens of free workout videos to its YouTube channel. From basic boxing techniques to intense, no-equipment-needed boxing drills there's something for everybody.
Daily Burn
Starting the week of March 23, Daily Burn will upgrade all of its current members to Premium access for 60 days, free of charge. That means you'll have access to the app's full archive of classes, an additional 600 "fan favorite" workout videos, plus audio workouts. And, if you're new to Daily Burn, the platform is offering a 60-day free trial, also with Premium access.
Aside from its in-app offerings, Daily Burn will also be hopping on Instagram Live every morning at 9 a.m. EST to host 30-minute full-body interval workouts. The best part? Each day offers a new routine to help keep you motivated.
Don Saladino
You might remember Don Saladino as the man behind Blake Lively's 61-pound postpartum weight loss. With the coronavirus pandemic closing down gyms and fitness studios, the personal trainer is launching a free 4-week bodyweight training program that requires absolutely no equipment and minimal space.
The program offers 30-minute workouts intended for fat-burning and full-body strengthening with added progression from week to week. Saladino will also be going live on Instagram every day to walk through the program step by step, so get ready to sweat.
CorePower Yoga
To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, CorePower Yoga has shut down all of its brick-and-mortar studios across the country. But starting March 16, CorePower will be taking its in-studio experience online, free of charge, for folks working out at home.
Users have the option of choosing C1 classes (perfect for beginners exploring yoga postures), C2 classes (focused on more challenging postures and connected breath), or CorePower's popular Sculpt class (a mix of strength-training moves and yoga sequences).
Barry's Bootcamp
Barry's Bootcamp is known for its challenging, no-nonsense cardio and strength workouts. After closing all locations across the U.S. and Canada, the fitness studio took to Instagram Live on March 18 with a 20-minute total-body workout you can do at home with zero equipment (if you missed the live broadcast, Barry's shared the workout on its IGTV feed).
And, starting March 23, Barry's will share one resistance band workout per day on Instagram. FYI: You'll need at least one mini resistance band and one handled resistance band for these workouts (or you can snag Barry's Band Together Fit Kit if you don't have any resistance bands at home).
Simple Habit
Simple Habit is a free meditation app that mainly offers bite-sized meditation sessions for anxiety, relaxation, relationships, career, parenting, and much more.
Like many apps, Simple Habit has subscription-based premium features. But with the coronavirus pandemic causing widespread anxiety, Simple Habit is now giving users free premium memberships through the end of April 2020—that means total access to the app's countless meditation sessions and experts. The platform even has meditation plans and collections designed specifically for stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CITYROW
If you're all about hitting the rowing machine when you go to the gym, you were probably pretty bummed when CITYROW closed its doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the studio is finding other ways to engage its fitness community. As of March 16, CITYROW trainers are inviting you to join them for equipment-free at-home workouts, posted daily on the studio's Instagram.
Headspace
Thanks to its huge range of guided meditations, plus features that allow users to track their day-to-day progress, Headspace has become one of the most well-known, widely-used meditation apps in the world.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic's burden on health-care workers, in particular, Headspace is now offering all U.S. health-care professionals who work in public health settings free access to Headspace Plus through the end of 2020. That includes over 40 courses of themed meditations (stress, sleep, etc.), dozens of one-off exercises to help you add more mindfulness to your day, mini mindfulness sessions for busy meditators, animations to help guide you through certain meditation techniques, and much more.
To redeem your free Headspace Plus subscription, health-care professionals will need their National Provider Identifier and an email address.
Talkspace
If you're not familiar with Talkspace, the therapy app matches you with a licensed therapist and allows you to send messages (text, voice message, video message, or photo) directly to them any time of day or night.
Subscription plans start at $62/week, which isn't necessarily affordable for everyone, especially amid the current pandemic. So, to help the masses take care of their mental health sans subscription fees, Talkspace is now hosting daily #MentalHealthStandUps on its Instagram Stories.
Here's how the #MentalHealthStandUps will work: Each day, someone from the Talkspace team will check in on the platform's IG Story with a topic or question centered around mental wellness during this time of uncertainty. "Our main goal is to get a conversation going so that we can all connect despite the isolation," reads an Instagram post from Talkspace.
To respond to Talkspace's daily prompts and join the conversation, you can record a video, post a photo, or DM the Talkspace Instagram account directly with your thoughts.