Adapting to a world with COVID-19 often means getting creative to keep people safe. To encourage people to practice social distancing, for example, a Maryland bar is using individual bumper tables, an Amsterdam restaurant is hosting guests in personal greenhouse tables, and now, a pop-up studio in Toronto is offering hot yoga classes with individual bubble domes. The future is here, people.

For a limited time, Lmnts (pronounced "elements") Outdoor Studio, located outside of Hotel X in Toronto, Canada, is inviting people to practice hot yoga in their own personal bubbles. The bubble domes are made of clear UV-protected polycarbonate plastic, spanning 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, giving each yogi 110 square feet of personal space (only one person is allowed in each of the 50 domes).

Instructors from several different yoga and fitness studios throughout Toronto—including 10XTO, Chi Junky, Solis Movement, Be Hot Yoga, Mula Yoga, and Common Ground—teach the 45-minute classes from a raised stage at the front so that they're visible to all participants. Teachers will also be connected to a mic and visible on large displays to ensure everyone can hear and see clearly.

Image zoom Lmnts Outdoor Studio

Temperatures inside the dome typically range from 95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (standard for most hot yoga classes). However, temperatures can vary depending on the weather since the domes are transparent. That said, don't worry about getting too hot in your yoga bubble. Each dome comes equipped with a fan, and you're welcome to open the door to your dome to let out some of the heat.

Image zoom Lmnts Outdoor Studio

Plus, evening sessions at Lmnts Outdoor Studio allow for a cooler, not to mention more Insta-worthy experience, as each dome becomes illuminated with beautiful little orbs of light.

Lmnts Outdoor Studio's yoga bubble domes may look fancy, but trust, the studio is keeping safety top of mind. Class reservations are made online, and when you arrive, you'll check in with staff members who are required to wear a face mask. You'll also be asked to wear a mask whenever you're outside of your bubble dome, including during check-in. (Here's how to find the best face mask for workouts.)

Temperatures will also be taken upon arrival using a no-touch thermometer, and staff will ask a few COVID-19-related questions to gauge whether you're showing any coronavirus symptoms.

To keep things as sanitary as possible, yogis are asked to bring their own mat, water bottle, and towel. If you forget a mat or don't own one, you do have the option of purchasing one from Lmnts Outdoor Studio for $89. Towels, bottled water, and protein bars will also be available for purchase on-site.

And don't worry: The individual domes are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with disinfectants before and after each class. There's also a hand sanitizer station on-site. (Check out the studio's full breakdown of COVID-19 safety protocols here.)

Image zoom Lmnts Outdoor Studio

Social distancing may be the new norm, but Lmnts Outdoor Studio's instructors are aiming to keep people emotionally connected even when they're physically separated. "So much of what I love about being a yoga and fitness instructor is grounded in being able to interact with students and vibe off their energy in my classes," says Christina Rose, manager at Solis Movement Studio and instructor for Lmnts Outdoor Studio. While she's been able to continue teaching online these past few months, Rose admits that Zoom classes with her yogis simply aren't the same. (Related: These Trainers and Studios Are Offering Free Online Workout Classes Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic)

"Thanks to Lmnts, I feel like I'm back in my 'element,' getting to do what I love," shares Rose. "It's been an honor to be part of something so innovative [that] has allowed us to move together once again (albeit responsibly), by bringing group fitness back to Toronto in such a unique way."

Until July 31, Lmnts Outdoor Studio is offering hot yoga class packages (meaning no single-class purchases) with four tiers labeled Earth, Water, Air, and Fire. To sign up, you have to purchase a bundle of at least three classes (that's the Earth package) for $99 CAD (about $74 USD). The Water package offers five classes for $150 CAD (about $112 USD), Air classes include seven sessions for $196 CAD ($146 USD), and Fire classes include 20 sessions for $480 CAD ($358 USD).