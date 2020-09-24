On February 11, 2020, Maya Gabeira set the Guinness World Record at the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge in Portugal for surfing the largest wave ever ridden by a woman. The 73.5-foot wave was also the largest surfed by anyone this year — men included — which is a first for women in professional surfing, the New York Times reports.

"The thing I remember the most about this wave was the noise when it broke behind me," Gabeira shared on Instagram. "I was quite scared to realize that intensity was so close to me." (Related: How This Woman Conquered Her Fears and Photographed the Wave That Killed Her Father)

In another post, the athlete thanked her team and recognized how incredible this accomplishment is for women in the sport. "This is our achievement and you deserve it so much," she wrote. "I never thought this could happen, [it] still feels surreal. To have a woman in this position in a male-dominated sport is a dream come true."

Gabeira has been a professional surfer since she was just 17 years old. Today, the 33-year-old athlete is considered one of the best surfers in the world, winning numerous awards, including the ESPY (or Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete.

Over the years, Gabeira has often been vocal about the difficulties that come with competing as a woman in surfing, which is historically a male-dominated sport. "The loneliness that involves deciding to become a big-wave surfer as a female makes it much more difficult," Gabeira recently told The Atlantic. "It's just harder to establish [yourself as a woman] in a male-dominated community. Guys take other guys under their wing; they travel together. I don't have a group of girlfriends traveling with me chasing huge waves. Men have many different groups to go with."

It took Gabeira four years to recover from these injuries. During that time, she underwent three back surgeries, struggled with her mental health, and lost all of her sponsors, according to the New York Times.

Still, Gabeira didn't quit. By 2018, she'd not only recovered from her 2013 injuries, but she also set a world record for women that year after riding a 68-foot wave. Yes, you read that right: Gabeira has set a total of not one, but two world records for the largest wave ever surfed by a woman.

However, at the time of her 2018 world record, it took several months of lobbying, and an online petition, for Gabeira to get the World Surf League's (WSL) approval to send her record to the Guinness World Records — a struggle that seemed to suggest gender bias by the WSL, according to the petition.

"I flew to The WSL headquarters in Los Angeles, where they promised to support a world record for women," Gabeira wrote in the petition. "But many months later, there appears to be no progress and my emails have gone unanswered. I'm not sure what's going on (but there are definitely some people who don't like the idea of women surfing the biggest waves). Anyways, perhaps I haven't been able to scream loud enough? With your voice, though, I might just be heard." (Related: Why the Controversy Over the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Winning Celebration Is Total BS)

Even now with Gabeira's latest world record achievement, the WSL delayed the announcement of her historic win by four weeks compared to the men's announcement, according to The Atlantic. The delay was reportedly the result of arbitrary differences in scoring criteria between male and female surfers in the competition, the news outlet reports.