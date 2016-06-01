This Alaskan lady is a USA powerlifting world record holder and has been a member of the USA National Open team. Better known as Natalie Hanson, she's been powerlifting full-time since 2014 and is seriously kicking ass at it: she took home gold at the IPF Open Worlds in both 2017 and 2018. (P.S. This woman swapped cheerleading for powerlifting and found her strongest self ever.)