These Powerlifting Women Will Inspire You to Lift Heavy Sh*t
@KatieAnne100
Katie Anne makes squatting 355 pounds look a lot easier than it should on her Instagram account. Follow this physique competitor and powerlifting woman for her funny captions, incredibly heavy lifts, and if you can't get enough, just check out her YouTube channel. (Feeling inspired, but starting from scratch? Try this perfect-for-beginners strength routine.)
@SmashleySvendbye
Ashley Svendye is both a powerlifter and a Strongman competitor—so she competes with barbells as well as atlas stones, tires, and circus dumbbells. Follow her on Instagram for inspiring powerlifting women pics, not to mention some serious #braidgoals and fierce exercise ponytails.
@monetsamone
Monet Bland, @monetsamone, is a Boston-based powerlifting woman with titles in junior and collegiate powerlifting, including a three -time spot on the USA Powerlifting National Team. Not to mention, she's a physiologist working in pulmonary medicine (!!).
@Natalie.907
This Alaskan lady is a USA powerlifting world record holder and has been a member of the USA National Open team. Better known as Natalie Hanson, she's been powerlifting full-time since 2014 and is seriously kicking ass at it: she took home gold at the IPF Open Worlds in both 2017 and 2018. (P.S. This woman swapped cheerleading for powerlifting and found her strongest self ever.)
@FreeYourself83
Desiree Morgan, aka @freeyourself83, is not only a powerlifter but also a certified strength coach and Precision Nutrition coach for DM Strength. After conquering the circuit as a powerlifting woman, she decided to take on Strongman competitions and Olympic weightlifting to become a tri-sport athlete.
@CynthiaLeu
Cynthia Leu is a girl-power fueled powerlifting woman and a U.S. Marines veteran who won't let haters (or other people's definitions of beauty) define her. This tattoo of her personal mantra says it all: "In a mirror we find a reflection of our appearances, in a heart we find a reflection of our soul." (Related: Light Weights vs. Heavy Weights—Which Should You Use?)
@trackfu
Kimberly Walford, aka @Trackfu, is an Open Raw World Champion powerlifting woman who brings some serious energy to the bar. Check her out here, deadlifting 424 pounds with extra resistance, or watch this video of her making a 512.6-pound sumo deadlift look easy, then get inspired to do it yourself (but taking off a few pounds is totally cool). (Related: Should You Be Deadlifting with a Trap Bar?)