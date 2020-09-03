Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Little Mermaid Workout Will Have You Flipping Your Fins While Watching the Disney Classic

Regardless of your age or whether you have kids, a Disney movie marathon is always a good idea. But if you need something to snap you out of a couch coma in the middle of your movie binge, runDisney — which organizes marathons at Walt Disney parks — just debuted a perfect solution.

runDisney launched a series of new cross-training workouts, each of which is themed to a Disney movie you can stream on Disney+. Disclaimer: The workouts are geared toward runners who might be training for virtual races, especially the Disney World Marathon, which has been postponed to early 2021. But pretty much anyone can crush these high-intensity moves for a creative heart-pumping workout. (Related: Why runDisney Races Are Such a Big Deal)

The first movie on runDisney's workout lineup: The Little Mermaid. "What better way to flip your fins and get your body moving than with this at-home…oh what's that word again? WORKOUT!," reads a witty runDisney blog post.

The workout includes five exercises that are meant to be done during different moments in the film.

First up? Wall sits. Get ready to sink into the move while Prince Eric and his crewmen belt out the song "Mysterious Fathoms Below". While a simple exercise, wall sits are a total quad burner. They're deceptively challenging and great for building isometric strength and endurance. (Related: The Up-Against-the-Wall Workout)

Next on the lineup are jumping jacks. Prepare to boost your heart rate with 15 reps of the cardio move every time Flounder acts like a guppy.

Following that, take it down to the mat for 15 (very on-theme) clamshells every time Sebastian acts crabby (which, if you recall, is pretty much all the time). Clamshells are not only a great thigh-toning exercise, but they also target your glutes and hips.

Your next workout cue: Every time Prince Eric plays the flute, drop down into a plank — aka one of the best core exercises out there — and hold it until he finishes playing (don't worry, he only plays in short increments throughout the movie).