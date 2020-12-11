If you've relied on Peloton to help get you through 2020, the global fitness platform is giving you an incredible new incentive to keep putting yourself up on that leaderboard in the new year. The brand just launched an exclusive partnership with Shonda Rhimes that will challenge you to prioritize your health, fitness, and well-being in 2021, all by taking cues from Rhimes and saying "yes."

Inspired by Rhimes' best-selling 2015 memoir Year of Yes, the collaboration joins the prolific TV producer with some of your favorite Peloton instructors for eight weeks of live and on-demand workouts, along with roundtable conversations that will motivate you to step out of your comfort zone, overcome your fears, and build confidence as you serve up mental and physical strength in spades. (ICYMI, Peloton recently launched Beyoncé-themed classes, too.)

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Peloton acknowledged the many challenges 2020 has thrown at us and encouraged people to use the new year as an opportunity for a fresh start. "While 2020 put a halt on many things in our lives, we're kicking off the new year by creating our own 'yes' moments — and we can start with fitness," reads the post. (Related: These Books, Blogs, and Podcasts Will Inspire You to Change Your Life)

Each of the eight weeks will follow an empowering theme (think: self-care as a form of activism) that fits in line with Rhimes' signature philosophy. The theme will be introduced during class, and conversations inspired by the theme will follow on social media in roundtable chats between Rhimes and Peloton instructors.

Perhaps the best part is that this stacked line-up of offerings is designed to be accessible to people of all fitness levels, and you don't even need a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+ to participate. Just download the Peloton app and enjoy a free 30-day trial if you're not already a member. The trial will give you access to Peloton's growing calendar of more than 10,000 classes, along with, of course, the "Year of Yes" collection. Once you've downloaded the app, be sure to check out Peloton's schedule and count yourself in for the classes you want to take.