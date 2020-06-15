If you're looking for more ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement and get some advice from top athletes in the process, there's a new web series you should look into. A group of U.S. swimmers has teamed up to launch Swimmers for Change, an initiative aiming to host webinars that raise funds for charities supporting Black communities. (Related: Nurses Are Marching with Black Lives Matter Protesters and Providing First Aid Care)

Founded by Olympic swimmers Lia Neal and Jacob Pebley, the grassroots movement now includes over 30 Olympians, Paralympians, and National Team swimmers who want to educate others in their sport about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. The athletes will host live-streams from now through June 26. The streams are free to sign up for, but the group encourages viewers to support a featured charity each day. Here's a peek at what topics each installment will cover—they're scheduled for 2–3 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted: