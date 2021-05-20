I tried the bulk of the videos, from Cardio Conditioning and Sculpt to an advanced class named "The Gladiator" (which opens, rather hilariously, with trainer Eddie Carrington sharing his "Gladiator strategy: Start strong stay strong, and finish strong"). Motivation mumbo jumbo aside, it was fun to see how the roster of coaches came up with new ways to use the same piece of equipment. Most of the classes were entirely on the machine, though not always as you'd imagine. One of the more inventive adaptations was using the seat as resistance for arm exercises. I got the hang of it. Performing standing crunches — which involved placing my hands on the seat and pushing it away by activating my core — was slightly more awkward. One of the most wonderful classes, Hip Mobility, with personal trainer and fitness model Allegra Paris, skipped the contraption altogether. Her ten minutes of hip-focused mat exercises were like a distillation of my favorite stretches in yoga.