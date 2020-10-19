Running a mile in just over 5 minutes is something to be proud of, no matter your status. But pulling it off while nine months pregnant? That's enough to earn bragging rights for life. One woman appears to have done just that, and a TikTok of her pulling it off is going viral. (Related: How Running During Pregnancy Prepared Me for Giving Birth)

In the video, which was posted to her husband Mike Myler's TikTok, Utah-based runner Makenna Myler powers through laps around a track. Mike provides commentary throughout the clip, cheering Makenna on and showing his stopwatch at about 2:40 as Makenna finishes lap two. At the end of the video, he wrote that Makenna's total time was 5:25, and explained that he now owed her $100 after betting that she couldn't finish the mile in under eight minutes.

The TikTok, which was posted last week, has racked up 3.2 million views.

In a previous TikTok, Mike gave an update sharing that the two ran together a few months into Makenna's pregnancy. "Twelve weeks pregnant, her doctor says it's fine," he says in the video. "We just did 16 miles at a seven-minute pace. Last mile was a six-minute pace. She was pulling me the whole way and full of babies. I've got a fit wife." (Related: Exercise and Your Heart Rate During Pregnancy)

ICYDK, with the go-ahead from your doctor, it's fine to continue to run throughout pregnancy (though, to be clear, pregnancy isn't the time to start running). Adjustments like monitoring your heart rate, incorporating strength training, and just listening to your body can help make running while pregnant safe and comfortable. (Related: How Much Exercise Is *Actually* Safe to Do While Pregnant?)

The challenges of running while pregnant aren't lost on Makenna, even if she makes it look easy in the video. "The weight really does a number on my cadence," she told Today. "The first 2.5 laps were pretty comfy from training, but from there my form turned into more of an emperor penguin style — side to side as well as forward motion." Even so, she's been able to continue running well into her pregnancy, she continued. "My body is used to high mileage and supplementary strength training," she told the publication.