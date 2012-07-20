Top 10 Moments of the 2012 Reebok CrossFit Games
The Fittest People On Earth
For the first time in CrossFit Games history, both the women's and men's individual titles went to repeat winners. Annie Thorisdottir, 22, took the individual women's title and Rich Froning, 24, won the men's.
The Final Individual Event
The final individual event was a surprise—in more ways than one. Combining raw strength with good ol' farmhand sensibility, competitors had to alternate double-unders (jumping rope where the rope has to pass twice under your feet with each jump) and whacking metal blocks down tracks with a neon orange sledgehammer. Elisabeth Akinwale, 33, was the winner for the women.
A Trio of "Girls" Workouts
Elizabeth, Isabel, and Fran—all killer Workouts of the Day (WOD) named after girls—made up the surprise final event. Veteran CrossFitters know and (hate to) love "the girls" for their simplicity and brutality. Fran, often considered the benchmark workout of CrossFit, was a very fitting end with athletes completing three sets of thrusters alternated with pull-ups as quickly as possible. (Related: How to Do the Mary CrossFit Workout)
The Spirit of the Games Award
Overcoming her fear of ocean swimming—her refusal to do the event disqualified her in 2011—Deb Carson, 31, completed the swim and earned the Spirit of the Games Award. Watching the visibly shaken athlete conquer her terror brought many spectators to tears as they cheered her on. (Related: The Best Swimming Workouts for Every Fitness Level)
Lindsey Valenzuela Cleans Up
Lindsey Valenzuela, 25, cleaned up in the power clean (an Olympic lift requiring the athlete to heft a loaded bar from the ground, flip their grip under, and catch it at chin level). She won by lifting an astonishing 235 pounds. (Related: How to Do a Barbell Clean and Jerk with Proper Form)
The Affiliate Cup Champions
The team competition is known as the great equalizer, as teams are made up of three women and three men and every score counts equally. Just like in the individual finals, the team finals consisted of a relay of six of "the girls" workouts: Elizabeth, Fran, Isabel, Grace, Diane, and Karen. Hack's Pack UTE CrossFit team took home the title. (More: How to Tackle the Infamous Fran CrossFit Workout)
Age Really Is Just a Number
The Masters competition provided loads of inspiration throughout the Games. Proving that age really is just a number, Mary Schwing, 60, not only won the women's 60+ division, she outperformed many competitors half her age in other divisions! (Related: This 74-Year-Old Fitness Fanatic Is Defying Expectations On Every Level)
Everybody Sweats In Lot 17
This was definitely one competition where the fans were just as avid as the competitors (many of them were regional competitors who just missed qualifying for the 2012 Games). So to keep everyone pumped up, CrossFit stations equipped with rowing machines, Olympic bars, kettlebells, and plyo boxes were stationed around the arena. You didn't have to pay to use them, but you did have to get there early as the slots filled up fast.
Jump Rope Contest, Anyone?
Fittest on earth? Maybe. Most energetic on earth? Definitely! Even the vendors got in on the crazy energy by offering jump rope contests and kettlebell competitions for onlookers. (Related: 5 Weighted Jump Ropes That'll Give You a Killer Conditioning Workout)
Must-Have Souvenirs
Vendors pulled out all the stops to appeal to the hardcore crowd. Energy drinks, paleo bars, and gear like these demonic kettlebells were all on display. Oh, and the line for the grass-fed bun-less hamburgers went around the block!