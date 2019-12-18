Workout Videos

Discover the best free workout videos online to crush any fitness goal. From options ranging from dance videos (including Zumba) and yoga to HIIT and bodyweight exercises, watch the best trainers show you how it's done.

Most Recent

Shape Studio: Outdoor HIIT Routine for Hot, Muggy Days
Sweltering temps don’t mean you need to cancel your workout all together — it just means you to move smarter.
Shape Studio: 40-Minute Resistance Band HIIT Circuit
Turns out, the key to endorphin-surging bliss is a yoga mat, a few resistance bands, a pair of dumbbells, and two top-notch trainers leading the way.
Shape Studio: 25-Minute Abs Workout with Gliders
Now, this is the kind of "burnout" we can get behind.
Shape Studio: Sport-Inspired HIIT Workout
This no-equipment outdoor plyometric circuit will take your heart rate through the roof.
Shape Studio: Groundwork HIIT Session
Turn up the intensity — and work your core, arms, and back in the process — with this workout that's done almost entirely on the ground.
Shape Studio: Total-Body Living Room Boot Camp
All you need is a pair of dumbbells, space to move, and serious motivation to sweat for this simple, high-intensity blast.
Advertisement

More Workout Videos

Join Shape + Health Along with Depend for Fun At-Home Workouts
Together with Depend, brand editors work out and answer wellness questions alongside expert trainer Anna Victoria and yogi Suzie Haines. Learn how to move with intention to feel more fit and focused.
Peloton Wants to Turn Your Workouts Into a Game with Lanebreak
The at-home fitness giant is spinning into a new lane — literally.
Trainer Jesse Corbin Shares His Coming Out Journey Through an Empowering Virtual Workout
Shape Studio: Full-Body Boxing and Dance Hybrid Mini Workout
This 12-Minute Full-Body Workout from SWEAT's Marilyn Rodriguez Is Perfect for Beginners
Try This Low-Impact, Lower-Body and Core Workout from Anna Victoria

Shape Studio: 5-Minute Full-Body Circuit for an Instant Mood Boost

This simple 5-move circuit is the ultimate exercise snack — or you can repeat for an even more intense workout.

All Workout Videos

Shape Studio: Lift Society At-Home Strength Circuits
Shape Studio: Energizing Cardio-Core Circuit
I Struggled to Find an At-Home Workout I Actually Liked — Until I Discovered This Celeb-Loved Program
The Best Peloton Workouts, According to Reviewers
Shape Studio: Energizing Dance Cardio Circuit
One Perfect Move: Sumo Squat Side Kick
Shape Studio: Yoga Flow for a Happy, Calm Mind
One Perfect Move: Core Alignment Breathing Drills
Try This 15-Minute Abs Workout from Kelsey Wells' New PWR Zero Equipment Program
Shape Studio: Strength & Stretching Workout for Better Sleep
These African Dance Workouts Will Bring So Much Joy to Your Next Cardio Session
Torch Your Lower Body with This Five-Move Dumbbell Leg Workout By Kelsey Wells
One Perfect Move: Master the Overhead Walking Lunge
This 100-Burpee EMOM Will Tire You Out In 10 Minutes Flat
Shape Studio: Cardio Strength EMOM Workout with Amanda Butler
This Weekly Workout Plan from Kayla Itsines Takes the Guesswork Out of Exercise
This Ballet-Inspired Core Workout Will Give You a New Respect for Dancers
One Perfect Move: Burpee–Broad Jump–Bear Crawl Combo
Shape Studio: 2-Day Strength Training Workout for Longevity
Katie Austin's 10-Minute Butt Workout You Can Do at Home
This Textbook Workout Proves You Can Really Get Creative with At-Home Equipment
Try Bob Harper's At-Home AMRAP Workout for a Quick But Effective Routine
One Perfect Move: Koya Webb's Energizing Chair Pose
Shape Studio: Jen Widerstrom's 10-Minute Happiness Workout
Strengthen Your Posterior Chain with This Workout from Anna Victoria
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com