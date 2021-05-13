Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some days, even cueing up a Peloton workout or heading out for a run feels downright impossible. If you want the fastest route to a warm-up — or simply want access to a guided workout for free, without having to do another email sign-up or pay $$$ for a zillionth streaming platform — this Instagram Live workout with fitness sensation Anna Victoria is the answer to all your prayers.

Just bookmark it on your phone for later or pull it up in your internet browser on your computer and you're seconds away from a low-impact lower-body workout that's perfect for beginners, people with injuries, those who don't feel like jumping around, or who have downstairs neighbors.

And while it's technically a core workout as well, it's not what you think — there are no planks or sit-ups to be found. "We're going to be focusing on transverse abdominis engagement, which are your inner core muscles, which you should be using throughout every single move in every workout you do," says Victoria. (More here: How to Engage Your Core)

It's also low-impact, since Victoria herself is postpartum and still easing back into high-intensity and high-impact workouts. But "even though it's low-impact, we're going to be getting your heart rate up," she says. "Sometimes people think that low-impact workouts are going to be easy, but not necessarily. We're still going to challenge you."

The workout follows a super simple 3 x 3 x 3 formula that you'll want to recall when putting together circuit workouts of your own. There are three circuits. For each circuit, you'll do three exercises for one minute each. Repeat three times total, and then move onto the next circuit. (Don't forget to cool down afterward with a post-workout stretch.)

If you love it, you can try tons more workouts like this in Victoria's Fit Body App. Plus, there's a special offer for Shape readers where you get your first month for only $1. To redeem, go to fitbodyapp.com, choose the 1-month membership, and use code "FBGOneForOne" to join Victoria in crushing workouts all month long — and beyond.

BTW, if you like her outfit, you can shop the set — which is by internet-loved brand Gymshark — right here. (Related: The Best Gymshark Dupes On Amazon)

gymshark-animal-print-leggings Adapt Animal Seamless Leggings $60 SHOP IT Gymshark

gymshark-essential-sports-bra Essential Racer Back Training Sports Bra $35 SHOP IT Gymshark

Low-Impact Lower-Body & Core Workout

How it works: Start with the warm-up. Then do each circuit, repeating three times total before moving to the next one.

You'll need: A mat (Buy It, $120, amazon.com) and dumbbells (Buy It, $40, amazon.com), both optional)

Warm-Up

Diaphragmatic Breathing : Inhale, focusing on expanding the rib cage, then exhale and draw belly button to spine, imagining hip bones coming together. Repeat for 1 minute.

: Inhale, focusing on expanding the rib cage, then exhale and draw belly button to spine, imagining hip bones coming together. Repeat for 1 minute. Squat: Slowly lower into a squat, maintaining diaphragmatic breathing: Inhale to lower and exhale to stand. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Slowly lower into a squat, maintaining diaphragmatic breathing: Inhale to lower and exhale to stand. Repeat for 30 seconds. Modified Jumping Jacks: Reach both arms overhead while stepping one foot out to the side. Lower arms and bring foot into center, then repeat on the opposite side. (Or do full-intensity jumping jacks, if able.) Repeat for 30 seconds.

Reach both arms overhead while stepping one foot out to the side. Lower arms and bring foot into center, then repeat on the opposite side. (Or do full-intensity jumping jacks, if able.) Repeat for 30 seconds. Squat: Repeat for 30 seconds.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Lateral lunge: Start with feet wide. Bend one knee and sit hips back to lower into a lateral lunge on one side, keeping the other leg straight but not locked. Straighten that leg to return to start, then repeat on the opposite side. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Start with feet wide. Bend one knee and sit hips back to lower into a lateral lunge on one side, keeping the other leg straight but not locked. Straighten that leg to return to start, then repeat on the opposite side. Repeat for 30 seconds. Dynamic stretch: Do any dynamic (read: moving) stretches the body is asking for, such as leg swings, slow butt kicks or knee pulls, arm circles, good mornings, etc. Continue for 1 minute.

Circuit 1: Glute Bridges

Narrow Glute Bridge

A. Start lying face-up on the floor with feet planted hip-width apart and knees pointing toward the ceiling. (Optional: Place a dumbbell horizontally over hips.)

B. Press into feet and engage glutes to lift hips off the floor, pausing when body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders.

C. Lower hips to the floor to return to start. Repeat for 1 minute.

Wide-Stance Glute Bridge

A. Start lying face-up on the floor with feet planted wider than shoulder-width apart and knees pointing toward the ceiling. (Optional: Place one or two dumbbells horizontally over hips.)

B. Press into feet and engage glutes to lift hips off the floor, pausing when body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders.

C. Lower hips to the floor to return to start. Repeat for 1 minute.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

A. Start lying face-up on the floor with feet planted hip-width apart and knees pointing toward the ceiling. Lift one leg (either straight in the air or bent at 90 degrees) so all weight is on one food.

B. Press into the bottom foot and engage glutes to lift hips off the floor, pausing when body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders.

C. Lower hips to the floor to return to start. Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Rest for 30 seconds, then repeat the circuit 2 more times.

Circuit 2: Lunges

Stationary Lunge

A. Start standing in a staggered position with one foot in front of the other. (Optional: Hold a dumbbell in a racked position on same side as the rear foot.)

B. Inhale and bend both knees to lower straight down into a lunge, stopping when front knee is bent at 90 degrees and making sure it doesn't go forward past toes.

C. Exhale and press into both feet to stand. Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Lunge Pulse

A. Start standing in a staggered position with one foot in front of the other.

B. Inhale and bend both knees to lower straight down into a lunge, stopping when front knee is bent at 90 degrees and making sure it doesn't go forward past toes.

C. Hold this position, pulsing up a few inches and down a few inches. Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Lateral Lunge

A. Start with feet wide, toes point forward or just slightly out.

B. Sit hips back and bend into one knee, keeping the other straight but not locked, to come into a lateral lung (or side squat).

C. Extend the bent leg to stand and return to center, then repeat on the other side. Repeat for 1 minute.

Rest for 30 seconds, then repeat circuit 2 more times.

Circuit 3: Squats

Squat

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned slightly out. (Optional: Hold a dumbbell horizontally in front of chest.)

B. Hinge at the hips and bend knees to lower into a squat, keeping chest up and pausing when thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as is comfortable).

C. Press through mid-foot to stand and return to start. Repeat for 1 minute.

Sumo Squat Hold with Heel Raise

A. Stand with feet wide and toes pointed out at a diagonal. Lower into a squat, pausing when thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as is comfortable).

B. Holding this position, lift both heels off the floor.

C. Lower heels to the floor to return to start, maintaining squat position. Repeat for 1 minute.

Modified Squat Jumps

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned slightly out.

B. Hinge at the hips and bend knees to lower into a squat, keeping chest up and pausing when thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as is comfortable).

C. Press through mid-foot to stand and then lift heels off the floor to balance on toes. Lower heels to the floor to return to start. Repeat for 1 minute. (Optional: Jump off the floor and land softly, lowering into a squat to begin the next rep.)