The Best Online Dance Classes to Level Up Your Dance Game

Online dance classes are not only an easy way to get moving from the comfort of your home, but they can also teach you some solid moves, two left feet or not. If you've hit a fitness plateau or are looking for a new practice to level up your fitness game, you may have found the answer. Besides, who doesn't love a workout that doesn't feel like a workout? Taking a live or on-demand dance class at home offers a convenient and judgment-free zone to find your rhythm and get in a killer sweat sesh at the same time. Dance isn't just about moving your body. It is also a way to care for your mind and spirit. A recent study found that dance can improve your memory, boost mental health, and increase your quality of life. Above all, dance doesn't discriminate. It doesn't matter how old you are, what size you are, or what limitations you have, once the music moves you, there's no turning back. Getting your groove on can also help you improve your balance, core strength, agility, coordination, and help reduce your risk for osteoporosis. Not all digital dance classes are alike, though. Shape reviewed over a dozen online dance platforms, reaching out to experts and those who took the classes to find the best online dance classes. These virtual dance classes will get you moving and grooving from the first class. Best Online Dance Classes of 2022 Best All Around: obé fitness Best for All Levels: Jazzercise Best for Choreography: STEEZY Best for Mental Health: The Class by Taryn Toomey Best for Variety: Dancio Best for Prenatal Exercise: The Sculpt Society Best for Community: DanceBody Best Workout: TA Online Studio (Tracy Anderson Method) Best for Inclusivity: Dance Church Best for Ballet: Ballet Beautiful 01 of 10 Best Overall: obé fitness Obe Fitness Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $24.99 Platforms: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, Airplay, Android, Desktop Duration: 5 – 60 minutes Why We Chose It All dancers, aspiring or seasoned, can find their rhythm at obé fitness. The production level of their video content is visually appealing, keeping your mind and body engaged. There's also a wealth of classes available to keep you coming back for more without getting bored. Pros & Cons Pros Large variety of class lengths means there's something for even the busiest folks. Over 8,000 classes and 20+ class types keeps things fresh. Option to create "workout parties" where you sync your workouts with your friends. Cons They could have a more diverse roster of instructors. Their social media content focuses on fit and thin bodies. The colorful and upbeat aesthetic may not be for everyone. Overview The best overall goes to obé fitness based on their range of classes, upbeat vibes, and price point. Heading over to obé is like taking a stroll through a candy shop. Itser rainbow-bright color palette feels like a sugary jolt of fun. On a practical level, there are tons of classes, so it is hard to get bored here. Standing for our body electric, obé fitness was founded in 2018 by Alex Mills and Mark Mullett. It offers both live and on-demand classes and has just about every workout under the sun, from strength to sculpt to prenatal to postnatal to cycling and more. You can even opt to make it a family affair with their kids classes. If you're hoping to get fit while dancing, the Dance HIIT classes are for you. The peppy pop soundtracks keep the energy high, and the instructors each bring their unique personalities to the class. This platform isn't the best for those looking to learn a specific choreography. Instead, it is perfect for those who want to sweat a lot, aren't afraid to feel silly in the process, and are game for some non-dance classes to supplement their wellness regimen. Obé fitness the has aunique aesthetic, huge range of classes, and feel-good ethos. "I don't know how long I can hold a plank for, but I know a single year of obé accomplished more than what years of therapy had done for me," shared platform user Keelin. Talk about a testimony – consider us sold. Plans & Pricing Monthly membership is $24.99, and an annual membership is $169.99. Annual members get access to a library of exclusive classes. A 7-day free trial is offered, but be sure to cancel before the end of the trial to avoid getting charged. 02 of 10 Best for All Levels: Jazzercise Jazzercize Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $24.99 Platforms: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Roku, Android TV, Google Chrome, Fire TV, Desktop Duration: 10 – 50 minutes Why We Chose It Jazzercise has been around for decades, making it a leading authority in the dance fitness scene. The company's ability to continually reinvent itself while staying true to its roots as a light-hearted aerobic workout provider is praise worthy. The digital catalog is a testament to the constant push to stay relevant and engaging. Pros & Cons Pros Longstanding history and legacy Private Facebook group for platform users to build community Variety of workouts for all levels of fitness Cons There isn't a wide variety of music played Roster of instructors isn't very diverse Overview Jazzercise took the fitness world by storm in the 1980s, but they've continually evolved through the years. Jazzercise was founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, who is still running the company as a CEO and teaches classes every week. Her daughter, Shanna Missett Nelson, is the company's President and an instructor. This generational connection is the perfect example of why Jazzercise won as the best dance class for all ages. You can take their classes either on-demand or via livestream. There are ten different class formats to choose from, including dance-based cardio, low-impact dance, and various forms of HIIT. Their music selection isn't the most diverse – you can expect to hear a solid mix of upbeat pop songs. Just one class burns up to 800 calories, so you can definitely plan on dripping sweat and feeling strong by the end of the final track. This is the perfect workout to do with your mom, who is sure to appreciate the nostalgia, or your daughter, who will love the high energy and music. Plans & Pricing $24.99 a month or $199.99 a year Free 14-day trial 03 of 10 Best for Choreography: STEEZY Steezy Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $20 per month Platforms: iOS, Android, Chromecast, Desktop Duration: 1 minute to 2 hours Why We Chose It STEEZY makes even the most complicated of dance routines feel doable. There's plenty of programs for novice dancers, providing an excellent foundation for those who want to work up to an intermediate skill level. The music selection is incredible, too. Pros & Cons Pros Huge variety of classes and roster of teachers, very inclusive and diverse. Beginner-friendly functions, like alternate camera views and options to slow down the speed of the class. Programs to help you master a specific dance style Cons May feel intimidating to dance newcomers No feedback from instructors 6x6 feet of space is required, which may be challenging for small space dwellers Overview When it comes to choreography, no one beats STEEZY. They have over 200 instructors, including some who have choreographed the likes of Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson, and more. What sets STEEZY apart is the functionality that was designed specifically for those who are hoping to dig deeper into their choreography skills. For example, you can put a dance move on loop so you can master it. You can also opt to watch the class from the front or back camera view. If you happen to be in a room that doesn't have a full-length mirror, they offer the option to have your webcam function as a virtual camera so you can keep an eye on your technique. A speed function gives you the ability to slow things down if you're noticing the pace is a bit much. When you head to the STEEZY website, it might look a little intimidating. There's user-generated content of people performing complex routines alongside the video tutorials. While this may be encouraging for some, others may feel like it is impossible to master that level of choreography. Don't be intimidated – they have a beginners program where you can learn the fundamentals of dance within ten days, setting you up for success. The options are limitless, too. Hip hop, contemporary, heels, ballet, jazz, locking, salsa, breakdancing, and more give you plenty of content to stay engaged for months on end. STEEZY's classes are perfect for the person who is weary of an in-person class but wants to get into some proper dance techniques. Plans & Pricing $20 a month or $100 annually Free 7-day trial 04 of 10 Best for Mental Health: The Class by Taryn Toomey The Class Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $40 per month Platforms: iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Desktop Duration: 1 minute to 1 hour 22 minutes Why We Chose It The Class is unlike any workout you've seen before. Marrying mindfulness with physical movement, this class offers an innovative format. What sets these workouts apart is the focus on the emotional experience, rather than a goal of physical results. Pros & Cons Pros Unique combination of movement and mindfulness Audio series allows you to take The Class with you on the go Heavy focus on mental health and emotional release Cons The mindfulness element may not be for everyone The price tag may be cost-prohibitive for some Limited on-demand library Overview The Class by Taryn Toomey isn't just a workout. It is hard to even call it a dance class. It is a unique experience that is equal parts exercise, dance, and emotional release. Its cathartic qualities are exactly why it won Best for Mental Health. Created by Taryn Toomey in 2011, The Class offers live and on-demand workouts. They have a variety of classes, including low-impact, restorative, prenatal, and kids. They even offer programs that feel uniquely supportive and inclusive, like the Fertility Series. The Class pushes you to express your authentic self with freestyle dance. At the end, you're invited to close out with a soothing meditative practice. The Class is a standout because it doesn't put the focus on an outcome. Rather, it invites folks to be present, feel the music, and move through whatever their body needs to. Bernadette lives with migraines and has found The Class to be especially supportive for navigating a chronic illness. "I can take The Class on days when I have light to moderate symptoms," she shared. "When I need to move through heavy emotions that otherwise might lead to an increase in migraine symptoms, I reach for this practice," she continued. This sentiment drives home the support The Class offers for our mental health. Cue this up when you're ready to drop in and let go. Plans & Pricing $40 per month or $400 per year 14-day free trial 05 of 10 Best for Variety: Dancio Dancio Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $30 per month or $310 per year Platforms: Web-based streaming Duration: 17 minutes to 1 hour Why We Chose It What makes Dancio a winner is the impressive roster of esteemed dancers leading the huge variety of classes. The class lengths only add to the versatility of this platform. Plus, the price point is amazing for all the different dance options offered. Pros & Cons Pros Eclectic mix of ballet, modern, and contemporary dance classes Instructors are esteemed dancers Variety of class formats Cons Web-based streaming means no option to access content in an app Rentals are pricey Videos can stall due to external streaming provider Overview Dancio is perfect for those who long to learn ballet, modern, or contemporary dance. Founded by dancer and choreographer Caitlin Trainor, Dancio features over 100 dance classes. Music selection is especially thoughtful on this platform, with some classes featuring live performances. The classes are taught by some of the dance industry's greatest, like Julie Kent, Daniel Ulbricht, and Wendy Whelan. Their subscription service is all pre-recorded content, so no live streaming class offerings here. If you are looking for one-on-one instructions, you have the option of booking a 30 or 60-minute live private session with the Dancio Master Artists. Plans & Pricing Monthly subscription is $30; the annual subscription is $310. A la carte rentals are $10 for 48-hour access 14-day free trial 06 of 10 Best for Prenatal Dance: The Sculpt Society The Sculpt Studio Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $19.99 monthly / $179.99 annually Platforms: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV Duration: 5 - 50 minutes Why We Chose It The Sculpt Society's TSS Mama programming offers a special focus on pelvic floor work. Mamas everywhere know how important it is to tend to the pelvic floor during and after pregnancy; underscoring just how special this feature is. Each program is organized by trimester, making it easy for newbies to dive in and get moving. Pros & Cons Pros Prenatal program is organized by trimester Pre and postnatal offerings include pelvic floor programming Flexible approach to pre and postnatal exercise Cons Some choreography may be intimidating at first There is only one instructor, which may lead to some boredom Their marketing presence lacks diversity Overview The Sculpt Society takes the gold for the best prenatal dance classes, thanks to their TSS Mama program. The Sculpt Society is one of the only platforms offering such thorough programming specifically for mamas-to-be. Their pelvic floor exercises for pre and postpartum are exceptionally unique. You can expect to feel mentally and physically strong after completing the TSS Mama program. Users have loved the program so much that they've stayed with The Sculpt Society long after the birth of their child. Founded by former Brooklyn Nets Dancer Megan Roup in 2017, the dance-based classes offer a blend of cardio and sculpting work. The classes put a focus on having fun and feeling good in your body rather than achieving some sort of external physical goal. There's variety in case you need a break from dancing. You can hit a yoga class, follow along with some guided stretching, or chill out with a meditation video. The platform has new content added each week and currently has over 400 on-demand classes. If you prefer the energy of a live class, there's an option to tap into multiple live stream workouts every week. Plans & Pricing Monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $179.99. 7-day free trial 07 of 10 Best for Community: DanceBody Dance Body Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: The first month is $5, every month after that ranges from $16.99 to $34.99 Platforms: iOS, Android, Web-based, Apple TV Duration: 8 minutes – 1 hour Why We Chose It Dancing virtually doesn't mean you are void of community and DanceBody proves just that. It is the only platform on this list that offers live classes with two-way cameras, and the ability to connect with other community members. The classes that focus on mastering a dance routine over the course of a month provide a sense of structure, accountability, and satisfaction. Pros & Cons Pros Live classes offer a two-way camera First month is only $5 Chat function allows you to build community with other class members Cons No free trial Marketing is lacking body and racial diversity No free classes available Overview DanceBody was founded in 2013 by Katia Pryce, a dance workout expert who got her start in NYC's boutique fitness scene. After just a few years, DanceBody LIVE was created to bring dance fitness to all, virtually. DanceBody won best for community thanks to their unique class features. They offer a two-way camera for their live classes, which means the instructor can see you. This can lead to the instructor shouting you out in class or offering personalized feedback. You're also able to form a "crew," where you team up with other DanceBody users to take virtual classes together. You'll love the chat function, which offers the opportunity for folks to chat with one another before and after their workout. Offering dance, sculpt, hip hop, and advanced choreography classes, many classes will focus on one specific choreography routine for a month, allowing users to master a dance. This detail only lends to the sense of community – you can connect with your crew on how your progress on a specific routine is coming along. The biggest drawback is there's no free trial and no free classes so you don't get to try things out before committing. Luckily, their first month is only $5, you can cancel at any time, and you'll avoid recurring charges if you cancel before your billing date. Plans & Pricing The first month is $5, and DanceBody's committed to no price increases until the end of 2022 to ensure fitness stays accessible. For $16.99, you can access the Premier tier which features 300+ on-demand workouts and programs. The Platinum tier is $34.99 and offers full access to 300+ on-demand workouts and programs plus 50+ weekly livestream classes. The Prima tier includes everything in the Platinum tier and costs $349.99 for the year. They currently do not have a free trial available. 08 of 10 Best Workout: TA Online Studio TA Studio Online Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $90 – $130 monthly Platforms: iOS, Android, web-based, Apple TV, Alexa, Roku Duration: 30 minutes to an hour Why We Chose It It isn't easy snagging a workout at one of Tracy Anderson's studios, so she made her unique method available to the masses with this online studio. The price point is high, but access to the virtual body consultations makes it worth it. Pros & Cons Pros Offers teen classes Access to virtual body consultations to track progress Pregnancy programming is available Cons The cost may not be accessible to all Heavy emphasis on changing your body Live classes cost extra Overview An overview of the best online dance classes wouldn't be complete without the offerings from the iconic Tracy Anderson. The fitness expert beloved by celebs is best known for her ultra-exclusive workout studios featuring her signature programming. She's taken her unique blend of dance-cardio, pilates, and sculpting exercises and transformed them into classes you can easily take from the comfort of your own home. With over 20 years of experience perfecting her method, she is an industry veteran who will help you dance your way into shape. If on-demand videos still leave you yearning for a more interactive experience, TA Live may be for you. TA Live features Tracy Anderson's signature classes performed live for you to follow along in real time. It is worth noting that this is the priciest offering on this list. But, users say it is worth every penny. Plans & Pricing Access to the TA Online Studio is $90 monthly, $457 semi-annually, or $808.50 annually. For access to the online studio and live classes, it is $130 monthly, $663 semi-annually, and $1,170 annually. Free 14-day trial for TA Online Studio only. There are not any free trials available for TA Live. 09 of 10 Best for Inclusivity: Dance Church Dance Church Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $19 per month Platforms: Web-based streaming Duration: 15 – 55 minutes Why We Chose It Dance Church will give you all the feels of spending a Saturday night on the dance floor. Its classes don't take themselves too seriously, and its ethos reinforces the fact that no matter your age, body size, or race, dance is for everyone. Pros & Cons Pros Body positive and inclusive programming Fun and light-hearted vibe to videos Variety in dance content Cons Occasional tech errors at the start of class Music selection and aesthetic may feel kitschy to some Web-based streaming may make dancing on the go challenging Overview Take your worship to the dancefloor with Dance Church. Founded by Kate Wallich in 2010 with the goal of empowering dancers through connection and carefree movement, these classes are some of the most unique out there. The aesthetic boasts a 1980s retro vibe, thanks to the instructors' outfits, music selection, and dreamy technicolor editing effects. The carefree and art-forward vibe refreshing, and the on-demand videos feature people of all ages, body shapes, and races. A Dance Church on-demand experience feels like you just walked into a party that you never want to end. They have a few different class types. Dance Church is their signature all-levels dance class. It is more of a dance-your-heart-out kind of vibe where you're invited to move along with the instructor. Body Time is a dance-inspired workout that focuses on specific exercises. If you find yourself craving an IRL Dance Church experience after hitting one of their virtual classes, you're in luck. They hold pop-up events across the country. Turns out, dancing with hundreds of strangers looks pretty divine. Plans & Pricing $19 a month or $199 a year offers access to their on-demand library and live classes. Free 7-day trial 10 of 10 Best for Ballet: Ballet Beautiful Ballet Beautiful Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $39.99 per month Platforms: Web-based streaming Duration: 10 to 25 minutes Why We Chose It There are plenty of ballet-inspired workouts out there, but Ballet Beautiful truly teaches the fundamentals of this art form. Plus, you can schedule a private session to sharpen your pirouettes. Pros & Cons Pros Monthly Livestream Workouts Workout Challenges Every Month Classes are taught by a professional ballerina Cons No free trial offered Classes are short The general aesthetic lacks diversity Overview Who better to learn ballet online from than the choreographer behind Natalie Portman's stunning performance in Black Swan? Mary Helen Bowers is a professional ballerina, choreographer, and founder of Ballet Beautiful. Featuring over 400 workouts, this platform is perfect for everyone from the ballet novice to the seasoned dancer. Some classes are choreography-focused, while others focus solely on exercises. There are also cardio and restorative classes, as well. You can take a private or group virtual session with one of Ballet Beautiful's Master Trainers if you'd like to receive more fine-tuned guidance on your dance practice. Though the classes are on the shorter side, you can take a few at a time to lengthen your workout or just focus on mastering one video to perfect your form. The downsides are the platform as a whole lacks racial diversity and tends to focus on slim body types. Plus, there isn't a free trial available. Plans & Pricing A monthly plan costs $39.99. If you'd like to pay as you go, each class costs between $8 to $13. No free trial Final Verdict Though every platform featured is a strong contender, obé fitness has the most to offer overall. Its extensive library, unique approach to exercise, and positive user feedback are what sets it apart from the rest. If you're looking to dig into more traditional genres of dance, Dancio will be your best bet. For those of you who want to learn choreography to some of your favorite tracks, STEEZY is your go-to. Having decision fatigue? No worries. Most platforms listed here feature a free trial. Time to let go and lose yourself in the movement. "Participating in dance releases certain brain chemicals that improve our overall mood," explains Sara R van Koningsveld, BC-DMT, LPCC, GL-CMA, RYT 200. These are "feel good" chemicals that help regulate our autonomic nervous system, she adds. The opportunity to access these benefits without having to leave your house can make online dance classes more than worth it. There are many ways to get cardio, but dance can be more engaging and exciting, especially since it requires music and may involve learning new skills. Plus, heading to an in-person dance class can be intimidating. From the comfort of your home, you can truly explore and move your body without the fear of judgment. Online dance classes also offer options for a variety of levels. The monthly fee for a streaming platform is more cost-effective than an in-person studio membership. How to Choose an Online Dance Class If you're feeling like an online dance class is for you, it is important to choose the right class. Below are some tips that may be especially useful. Free Trials: It might take some trial and error, so if you don't love your first class, don't stop trying. Opting for free trials allows you to get a feel for different platforms before committing to a monthly membership. Music: Consider the type of music you'd like to dance to. If you're a sucker for pop music, obé fitness or Jazzercise may be perfect. If you're into hip hop or R&B, definitely check out STEEZY. Goal setting: If you want to learn choreography, look for classes that specifically teach you dances. If you're hoping to have fun getting in shape, consider dance classes that infuse other workouts, like dance HIIT. If you're moving through heavy emotions, a dance class with a mindfulness component could be a perfect fit. Frequently Asked Questions How Much Do Online Dance Classes Cost? Most online dance classes offer a free trial of seven or 14 days. After that, prices typically range from $20 to $40 a month. How Can Online Dance Classes Benefit Your Health? "Learning to put our body into new shapes, at distinct times, or with a certain "energy," challenges our brain to be more flexible and to grow," explains Sara. Aside from supporting our brain power, dance is also considered equally and sometimes more effective at boosting our physical health than other forms of exercise. Are there Different Types of Online Dance Classes? There are many different types of online dance classes: HIIT-focused, hip hop, ballet, low impact, prenatal, postnatal, and kids are just a few of the types of classes included in this list. What Do You Learn in an Online Dance Class? What you'll learn in an online dance class varies by class. Some classes aren't focused on instruction and instead are geared toward simply moving your body in ways that feel good. Other classes will hone in on teaching you to master specific dance moves. If you want structured choreography, check out STEEZY. If you just want to move and feel, head over to The Class by Taryn Toomey. Are Online Dance Classes Beginner-Friendly? Some online dance classes are beginner-friendly, and some are not. However, every platform included on this list offer beginner-friendly options, so be sure to check out the description when choosing a class. Online dance classes can be much less intimidating than attending an in-person class, making them a great starting point for dance novices. "I would tell novices who are starting to work out at home to not get frustrated," explains fitness expert and professional dancer Nicole Steen. "If a class is too advanced for you, take a beginner level until you feel you have outgrown it. It's all about patience," she concludes. Methodology In making selections for this article, we reviewed over 20 online dance classes. In our research, we reached out to two experts in the dance field, explored user feedback, reviewed the quality of dance classes, and took note of any additional features. Nominations are based on user experience, price, diversity, and the variety of classes offered. For the platforms where users did not respond to our interview request, we reached out to the platform directly to connect us with their users. We also flagged platforms that did not respond to our requests to connect with users, as this could be indicative of the communication customers may experience. Companies that had users who were eager to share about their experiences, scored higher. Willingness to respond to a survey request indicates the enthusiasm and trust a user may have towards a platform. Diversity and inclusion were additional considerations in making nominations. While some platforms may only have one instructor, there is room to cultivate an inclusive culture through their virtual communities. All bodies should feel empowered to dance, and we paid attention to those who were and were not inclusive of different body types, gender identities, and races. Nominations are based on price, accessibility, and variety of content. We also kept in mind details like diversity and body positivity because dancing should leave you feeling better than when you began, not worse. Rest assured, there's something for everyone in our round-up of the best online dance classes of 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 