Celeb trainer Bob Harper shares his five-move, full-body workout that you can do anywhere in as little as 5 minutes.

Effective full-body workouts don't have to get super complicated. Just take this routine from fitness expert Bob Harper. Here, he shares five bodyweight exercises you'll do AMRAP-style (as many reps as possible), so there's no issue of equipment being on backorder to stand in your way of getting to work. (Related: These Trainers Are Showing How to Use Household Items for a Serious Workout)

You'll activate muscles from head to toe and really break a sweat thanks to a push in pace. And because the routine features only bodyweight exercises, you can do this "work in" anywhere, says Harper.

"You're going to be getting your heart rate up in this workout; you're going to be working your large muscle groups," he says. "This is going to be a great fat-burning workout. And the best thing about this is you can decide how long you want the workout to be."

Because one round takes just five minutes, you can complete one more for a 10-minute workout, or even take it to six rounds for a heart rate-boosting 30-minute routine.

No matter how long you work, just make sure you keep your technique strong, while still moving fast.

Bob Harper's At-Home AMRAP Workout

How it works: Do each of the five exercises in the order below. Perform each exercise for one minute each, completing as many repetitions as possible within that timeframe. Repeat from the top for a total of 2 to 6 rounds for a 10- to 30- minute workout.

What you'll need: just your body—and a mat, if you have one, for extra cushion

Jumping Jacks

Targets core, arms, and legs

A. Start standing, feet together.

B. Jump feet out wider than hips as you simultaneously bring arms up overhead.

C. Jump feet back together, as you bring arms back down by sides, then repeat.

Do as many reps as possible for 1 minute before moving on to the next exercise.

Inchworm to Push-Up

Targets core and upper body

A. Start standing, feet together. Bend forward at the waist and plant hands on the ground.

B. Walk hands out to a plank position, shoulders over wrists and forming a straight line from shoulders to heels.

C. Keeping elbows close to sides and body in one straight line, bend elbows and lower body toward the floor. Push back up to a plank position.

D. Walk hands back to feet and stand up, then repeat.

Do as many reps as possible for 1 minute before moving on to the next exercise.

Front Kick

Targets core and lower body

A. Start standing with feet together, arms at sides with elbows bent and fists at shoulders.

B. Drive one knee toward your chest and extend knee to kick leg out in front, parallel to the ground as you straighten arms down by sides.

C. Step foot back down, bring fists back to shoulders, and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating.

Do as many reps as possible for 1 minute before moving on to the next exercise.

Plank Holds

Targets core and shoulders

A. Start in a plank position, shoulders over wrists, forming a straight line from shoulders to heels, and hold for 15 seconds.

B. Rotate to right side, coming into a side plank with left shoulder over left hand, hips and feet stacked, and hold for 15 seconds.

C. Return to front plank position, shoulders over wrists, forming a straight line from shoulders to heels, and hold for 15 seconds.

D. Rotate to left side, coming into a side plank with right shoulder over right hand, hips and knees stack, and hold for the final 15 seconds.

Do one full rep of this plank series for a total of 1 minute of work before moving on to the next exercise.

Alternating Front Lunge

Targets core and legs

A. Start standing with feet together. Step right foot forward, bending knees about 90 degrees to lower into a lunge, front knee directly over ankle and back knee just kissing the ground.

B. Drive through your feet and step your right foot back to stand up.

C. Repeat with the left foot stepping forward. Continue alternating.