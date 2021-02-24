This exclusive Pilates mat workout will give you a glimpse into what this new program is all about. Hint: You're going to be hooked.

Kayla Itsines' SWEAT app has grown a lot since its inception, adding heavy lifting and power-based programs hosted by badass trainers to live alongside its traditional high-intensity cardio-focused classes. Most recently, in November the brand launched yoga and barre programs led by three new instructors.

And now, to add icing to that fitness cake, the app debuted an anticipated 10-week Pilates program earlier this week.

The program is crafted by trainer and former dancer Sara Colquhoun, a Pilates teacher with 17 years of experience. "It's beyond exciting to officially be announced as SWEAT's newest instructor and launch my Pilates program," Colquhoun tells Shape. "I can't wait to connect with the incredible community of women around the world and encourage them to discover Pilates and experience the amazing mind and body benefits." (See: 8 Pilates Benefits That Will Make You Want to Sign Up for a Class)

The workouts use mat-based Pilates, and are designed to build core strength and mobility while improving muscle definition and posture, says Coquohoun. The goal is to help you develop balance, mobility and improve posture and technique. The best part? The program requires minimal equipment. Outside of some basic household items such as a chair and towel, all you need is a yoga mat, dumbbells, resistance bands, and a jump rope to take full advantage of the workouts.

Each week Colquhoun will guide you through three to four resistance classes, as well as one recovery session. The resistance classes are split into strength and conditioning workouts, which focus on controlled movements, and high-intensity interval Pilates (HIIP), which throws some cardio into the mix. These classes follow familiar Pilates sequences ranging from 30 to 50 minutes total, all of which can be considered full-body workouts. That said, each class still has its own focus to challenge specific muscle groups and, in turn, help you build strength strategically. (Related: The Only Upper- and Lower-Body Circuits You Need to Do for a Complete Workout)

If you're short on time, you'll also have the option of doing shorter express resistance workouts that range from 10-20 minutes in length. These classes are more targeted and can be geared toward the upper-body or lower-body, or full-body.

The recovery sessions will feature mindful movement classes, which focus on gentle stretches using breathing exercises. Additionally, Coquohoun recommends two optional low-intensity cardio sessions to round out the week. (More: Here's What a Perfectly Balanced Weekly Workout Schedule Looks Like)

Get a taste of the latest Pilates program with a Pilates abs workout designed by Colquhoun exclusively for Shape. "A strong core is a foundation for a strong body," she says. "I love that every Pilates exercise teaches you how to use and strengthen your abdominal muscles. This express core strength workout is one of my go-to favorites for targeting your core in less than 15 minutes."

Keep in mind that this workout does not include specified warm-up moves so be sure to loosen up and get your blood flowing before hitting the mat. Being mindful of your breathing pattern is also key as you flow through these sequences, says Coquohoun. "Throughout this workout, it's important to remember to use your breath to your advantage," she says. "It is there to support you and help you through the movements, especially when it starts to burn."

15-Minute Pilates Abs Workout

How it works: This quick 15-minute core-strengthening Pilates workout is split into two sequences. Sequence one has seven exercises, while sequence two has eight. Perform each exercise back-to-back for 60 seconds without stopping in between. This workout can be done anywhere and you can even repeat the sequences twice if you're looking for more of a challenge.

What you'll need: a yoga mat and open space

Sequence 1

Pike to Hover

A. Start in pike position. Breathe in, roll shoulders away from ears, and press away from the floor to lengthen tailbone to the sky. You should feel a deep stretch in the back of legs.

B. Exhale and slowly bend knees until they're hovering just above the mat.

C. Inhale and stretch legs back into a pike position.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Pelvic Curl

A. Lie on back with knees bent and feet flat on floor. Exhale, tuck pelvis, and roll hips toward sky to form a straight line from knees to neck.

B. Inhale and hold at the top while engaging glutes and core.

C. Exhale and roll down joint by joint through the spine until pelvis is in a neutral position.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Spine Twist

A. Lie on back with legs in tabletop position. Squeeze legs together and extend arms to form a T.

B. Inhale and bring knees across to one side of body. Twist as far as possible while keeping arms and shoulders pressed to the floor.

C. Exhale and draw legs back to center. Repeat on the other side.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Chest Lift

A. Lie on back with legs in tabletop position. Squeeze legs together and place hands behind head for support.

B. Exhale and crunch upward, lifting head, neck, and chest off the floor. Engage abs, tucking lower core toward spine to remain stable.

C. Inhale and lower chest back down to the mat.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Oblique Chest Lift

A. Lie on back with legs in tabletop position. Squeeze legs together and place hands behind head for support.

B. Exhale and lift chest while twisting torso to one side. Keep legs and pelvis stable. The movement should come from the oblique muscles, not the elbow.

C. Inhale and lower chest down to the mat. Complete eight reps on the left side. Switch sides; repeat.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Single-Leg Stretch

A. Laying on back with legs in tabletop position and hands behind head, lift head and chest into a crunch.

B. Extend one leg straight in front, simultaneously bringing opposite knee in towards chest. Then swap legs.

C. Continue swapping legs, keeping core engaged and lower back pressed firmly into the floor. Don't forget to breathe.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Double-Leg Stretch

A. Laying on back with legs in tabletop position and hands behind head, lift head and chest into a crunch.

B. Exhale and extend both legs straight out in front. Maintain stability in pelvis and keep core engaged.

C. Inhale and return legs to tabletop. Keep chest up off the mat.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Sequence 2

Bicycle Crunches

A. Laying on back with legs in tabletop position and hands behind head, lift head and chest into a crunch.

B. Exhale, bend right knee, and rotate left shoulder toward it.

C. Extend right leg straight while bringing left knee toward chest. Rotate shoulder toward knee. Repeat, alternating sides.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Back Support to Tendon Stretch

A. Sit on the mat with knees bent and feet flat on floor. Place hands behind body, keeping chest open and back straight.

B. Inhale and lift hips so that arms and knees are at a 90-degree angle.

C. Exhale, scoop in abs, and lower hips down and back so that they're between hands. Butt should be hovering off the floor. Inhale and return to starting position.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Side Plank Hip Dips

A. Start in a side plank position with right elbow on the floor. Make sure hips are stacked.

B. Exhale, brace core, and dip hips down towards the mat.

C. Inhale and bring hips back to starting position. To modify, cross legs for more support. Switch sides; repeat.

Repeat for 30 seconds on each side.

Forearm Plank Knee Taps

A. Start in a forearm plank position. Keep back straight and engage core, legs, and shoulders.

B. Inhale and bring knees to tap the floor. Exhale and immediately bring knees up, returning to plank position.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Forearm Plank Rows

A. Start in a forearm plank position.

B. Inhale and glide the body forward and back, shifting shoulders over wrists, then behind them.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Swimmers

A. Lay on stomach with chest lifted and both arms stretched out in front.

B. Inhale and press core into floor.

C. Exhale and lift opposite arm and opposite leg.

D. Inhale and lower back to start position and repeat on the other side. Focus on maintaining stability through the core, and keep chest lifted up off the mat.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Modified Teaser

A. Start in seated position with both feet on mat. Lean back and bring legs into tabletop with arms out in front.

B. Exhale, scoop tailbone under, and roll back toward mat. Go as far as possible without losing form and straining lower back.

C. Inhale and move forward into starting position, keeping legs in tabletop the entire time.

Repeat for 60 seconds.

Roll to Stand

A. Start standing up at the edge of the mat.

B. Inhale and bend knees as though sinking into a low squat. As booty touches the floor, roll back onto shoulders.

C. Exhale, use core to rock body forward, and roll back to standing position.