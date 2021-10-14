Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gone are the days when you'd hit the playground and double dutch with friends. But there's absolutely no reason you can't still enjoy the benefits of a jump rope in your regular fitness routine. Not only do stars like Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Garner swear by it, but using the single piece of equipment has been research-proven to improve coordination, according to the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness.

That's far from the only benefit of skipping rope. The vigorous-intensity aerobic activity — which raises your heart rate substantially, causing you to breathe too hard and fast to hold a conversation — is also a major calorie-torcher. Even doing it at a moderate pace for half an hour may use roughly 352 calories in a 155-lb. person, according to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services.

Case in point: this exhilarating, heart-pumping 25-minute jump rope HIIT workout from Mary Onyango, an Equinox instructor and a top trainer in New York.

What's About to Go Down in Your 25-Minute Shape Studio Jump Rope HIIT Blast

No jump rope on hand? No problem. You could try a cordless rope, or, just mimic the motion of hoisting the rope overhead and under with your arms and hands while continuing to hop up and down. (Trust us, you're guaranteed to work just as hard!) You might also want to consider bringing along a towel (Buy It, $18, shop.lululemon.com) to mop up all the sweat you'll be pouring and a water bottle ($22, amazon.com) to stay hydrated throughout your HIIT effort.

Onyango takes us through three blocks of work — in which you'll do 30-second, 60-second, and 90-second intervals — designed to build strength while improving your conditioning, speed, agility, and coordination, she explains. Expect to see both basic and dynamic moves, like a no-frills jump rope warmup and athletic in-and-out plyo squats to engage your glutes and hamstrings. And the full body burn wouldn't be complete without chest-, core-, and arm-torchers, like an in-and-out plank march.

A quick FYI if you're new to jumping rope: You might begin to feel a burn in your calves throughout the movement, which is perfectly normal, says Onyango. "Your calves are there for power," she explains, noting that if this workout is not something that you're used to, just be sure to prioritize calf stretches afterward. In fact, Onyango encourages even more advanced jump ropers to be sure to follow the workout by stretching their calves, their hamstrings, glutes, shoulders, and "hydrate, hydrate, hydrate." (Related: How to Stretch Your Calves, According to Experts)