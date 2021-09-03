Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Turns out, the key to endorphin-surging bliss is a yoga mat, a few resistance bands, a pair of dumbbells, and two top-notch trainers leading the way.

Time and time again, science has reiterated that, unequivocally, exercising makes you healthier and happier. In one 2018 study from The Lancet, for example, participants were asked how often they had felt "mentally unwell" within the past 30 days. Those who exercised regularly, overwhelmingly, felt less down than more sedentary subjects. And most interestingly, the exerciser's happiness levels were on par with those who earned roughly $25,000 more per year.

But if you can't muster the motivation to lace up your sneakers and are dreading the sweat sesh ahead of you, you're probably just doing the wrong workout.

The secret sauce? Find a workout that's equally energizing as it is fun — one that you'll be looking forward to doing all day. Because no matter how effective or convenient a particular exercise modality is, if you're not enjoying yourself, you won't stay committed.

Enter: This challenging (but exhilarating and fun) 40-minute HIIT circuit from trainers Lucy Sexton and Tracy Carlinksy, founders of Bonded by the Burn.

What's About to Go Down in Your 40-Minute Shape Studio HIIT Blast

Expect to hit all major muscle groups (oftentimes in just a single exercise!) in this total-body blast, including moves such as split squat variations with punches and scissor jumps with overhead presses. Or, in other words, this Shape Studio workout is really just an adult P.E. class on steroids.

And while having a series of complex, intricate moves ahead of you might seem super intimidating, it's not — Carlinksy and Sexton exercise alongside you throughout the video, offering up verbal cues and modifications. Plus, you won't be executing a move for longer than 30 to 45 seconds at a time before you're on to the next one, keeping your mind and muscles occupied (and your heart rate high). (Related: 8 Benefits of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT))